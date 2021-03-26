In BYD, Cars, International News / By Anthony Lim / 26 March 2021 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Chinese brand BYD has introduced its new all-electric e6 in Singapore. The debut of the second-gen MPV, which is priced from S$116,888 (RM359,700), was officially announced last month.

The styling of the new e6 is an advancement over the previous-gen version, which has been around since 2014 in the island state, familiar from their use as taxis and Grab vehicles. The boxy shape of the previous iteration has been replaced by a more contemporary look. Exterior features include LED daytime running lights and LED rear combination lamps.

Inside, equipment specs include leather seats and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which has Bluetooth connectivity. The presentation of the free-floating unit can be manually rotated 90-degrees, enabling a switch from landscape view to portrait mode.

Other features include six-way adjustable driver/front passenger seats and an electronic parking brake. Boot space is one of the numbers mentioned, and the car offers 580 litres of cargo space with the rear seats up.

Powered by the automaker’s new Blade battery pack as seen on its Han EV, the new e6 offers a travel range of up to 522 km (based on a WLTC city cycle), which is significantly up from the 400 km of the first-gen. Aside from having a smaller physical footprint, the Blade battery also makes for a lighter vehicle, with the total weight of the car being reduced by 490 kg from before.

There is no mention of the electric motor’s output numbers, but reports indicate an output of around 136 hp, which is an increase from the 121 hp on the first-gen. Specs include a 40 kW AC onboard charger, which the company says is one of the highest in its class, as well as DC charging capability. In terms of charging time, the lithium-iron phosphate battery can be brought to full in just one and a half hours.

Safety-wise, the new e6 is equipped with four airbags, traction control, ABS, hill-start assist, four rear parking sensors as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system.