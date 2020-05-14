In BYD, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 14 May 2020 10:03 am / 0 comments

Meet the BYD Han EV, the China automaker’s flagship premium all-electric executive sedan. It’s due to be revealed in Europe soon, and it features the brand’s cutting-edge “Blade Battery” technology, one which it claims to have developed for several years.

The Han EV is said to get the industry’s most advanced EV technologies with “exceptional performance, refinement and supreme luxury.” It uses a high-performance silicon carbide motor that enables a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.9 seconds, while the Blade Battery offers a single-charge range of 605 kilometres (NEDC cycle).

It will also be China’s first mass-produced electric vehicle fitted with Bosch’s Intelligent Integrated Brake System (IPB), which offers more precise braking performance and braking comfort, while the improved energy recuperation system offers a slightly longer driving range.

Other notable additions include BYD’s DiPilot system, comprising a self-learning, intelligent driving assistance with 5G capabilities. The projected selling price for the Han EV is between 45,000 euros (RM211k) to 55,000 euros (RM258k), putting it right within the Mercedes E-Class and Audi A6 territory. It will be launched in China at the end of next month.

According to BYD, the R&D team for the Han EV consists of high-profile executives from legacy European manufacturers, including BYD’s global design boss Wolfgang Egger, who was design chief for Alfa Romeo, Audi, Seat and Lancia.

For this flagship sedan, it will get the brand’s new “EV Dragon Face” design language, which is a mixture of traditional Chinese dragon with modern European styling cues. The curved fascia with LED daytime running lights is inspired by a dragon’s face, the high waistline creates a sense of length and movement, while the tapered tail lights emphasise a dynamic attitude.