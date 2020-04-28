In Audi, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 April 2020 11:29 am / 0 comments

This is the new C8 Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro, which joins the plug-in hybrid version of the A6 sedan that was revealed back in October last year. The station wagon uses the same powertrain as its sedan sibling as well as other models in the line-up like the A7 Sportback and Q5, with pricing starting from 71,940 euros (RM340,389).

As its core is a 2.0 litre four-cylinder TFSI powerplant that makes 252 PS (248 hp) and 370 Nm, which is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch S tronic transmission. Sandwiched in between the engine and gearbox is a permanently excited synchronous electric motor that offers a peak output of 143 PS (141 hp) and 350 Nm.

The end result is a total system output of 367 PS (362 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 5.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed is limited to 250 km/h when in hybrid mode, or 135 km/h with just the electric motor doing the work. Audi says the A6 Avant PHEV offers a combined fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of as low as 1.9 l/100 km and 44 g/km, according to WLTP regulations.

Said electric motor draws power from a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh, which provides up to 51 km of electric range (two km less than the sedan). The battery can be recharged using a Type 2 cable, and when plugged into a 7.4 kW charging station, takes about 2.5 hours for a full charge.

Despite the battery in the boot, owners will have access to 405 litres of luggage capacity, or up to 1,535 litres when the rear seats are folded down. This is less than the non-PHEV version, which comes with 565 litres in its default configuration or up to 1,680 litres.

Drivers will get to play with three drive modes – EV, Hold and Hybrid – the last of which works with the car’s predictive operating strategy to ensure maximum efficiency based on real-time data (traffic, navigation, driving style and vehicle sensors).

Equipment-wise, the A6 Avant PHEV comes with the S line exterior and black styling packages as standard, along with Matrix LED headlights, sport seats, four-zone automatic climate control, the Audi virtual cockpit, sport suspension, 19-inch wheels and red brake calipers.