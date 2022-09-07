In BYD, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2022 10:50 am / 0 comments

BYD’s new Thailand distributor Rever Automotive is set to launch its first model on October 10.

The Chinese EV specialist‘s first model in the kingdom will be the BYD Atto 3, and Headlightmag says that it will be close what Australia gets in terms of specs. The Extended Range variant will debut next month at around 1.2 million baht (RM146,809) and the Standard Range will launch at the end of 2022, possibly at the Thailand International Motor Expo.

The report says that BYD will not be using the Nissan assembly plant, despite the fact that Rever Automotive is led by Pratarnwong ‘Pok’ Phornprapha, the third generation heir of Siam Motors Group, an old name in the local car industry associated with Nissan in Thailand. Instead, the EV maker will set up its first ASEAN plant in Rayong, Thailand’s auto hub that’s further down from Pattaya.

Deliveries of the Atto 3, known as the Yuan Plus in China, have just started in Australia. There, customers can choose from the Standard Range for A$44,990 (RM137,364) or the Extended Range for A$47,990 (RM146,523), before state-specific EV incentives. The Extended Range price is similar to the expected Thai price with government incentives.

The neat-looking electric crossover features a front-mounted 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor, which is good for 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. The Standard Range comes with a 49.92 kWh battery offering 345 km of range (WLTP, 410 km if NEDC), while the Extended Range gets a 60.48 kWh unit that’s rated at 420 km (WLTP, 480 km if NEDC). The in-house Blade EV batteries support AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2).

For the latter, the Standard Range can take in 70 kW max, while it’s 80 kW for the Extended Range, the higher input allowing for 0-80% state of charge in 45 minutes. One can also charge appliances via V2L (vehicle-to-load) at up to 2.2 kW.

Kit-wise, it’s the same for both range variants in Australia. The list includes 18-inch wheels with 215/55 tyres, LED exterior lighting, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, 5.0-inch digital instrument display, 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic air-con with PM2.5 air filter, synthetic leather upholstery, powered/heated front seats, wireless charger as well as keyless entry and start with card key.

On the safety front, there’s seven airbags, a 360-degree view monitor and a full ADAS pack. Down Under, the Atto 3 comes with a six-year/150,000-km warranty plus an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty. What do you think of the BYD Atto 3 versus something like the Hyundai Kona Electric, currently the most affordable EV in Malaysia?

2022 BYD Atto 3