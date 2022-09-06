In Cars / By Gerard Lye / 6 September 2022 3:01 pm / 0 comments

EVDirect, the local distributor of BYD vehicles in Australia, has begun delivering the Atto 3 to customers, with the first located in the city of Robina, Queensland. Order taking for the all-electric crossover, which is known as the Yuan Plus in China, started in Australia this February.

The Atto 3 features a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp) and 310 Nm of torque, which is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds. Customers have variants to choose from, with the Standard Range being a 49.92-kWh unit offering up to 345 km of range following the WLTP standard (410 km if NEDC).

Meanwhile, the Extended Range is a 60.48-kWh unit that provides up to 420 km (480 km if NEDC). Both variants get the Chinese carmaker’s Blade EV battery and support AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 7 kW as well as DC fast charging (CCS2 connection).

2022 BYD Atto 3 spec sheet (Australia market)

The latter is 70 kW for the Standard Range and 80 kW for the Extended Range, with the higher input allowing for a 0-80% state of charge in just 45 minutes. There’s also bi-directional charging (vehicle-to-load or V2L) at up to 2.2 kW and adjustable regenerative braking levels, although not one-pedal driving.

Regardless of which battery is fitted to the Atto 3, the kit is the same for both variants. Included are 18-inch wheels with 215/55 profile tyres, LED exterior lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a five-inch digital instrument display, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic single-zone air-conditioning with a PM2.5 air filter, synthetic leather upholstery, powered and heated front seats, a wireless charger as well as keyless entry and start (with card key).

On the safety side of things, there’s seven airbags, the usual array of passive systems, a 360-degree view monitor, front and rear parking sensors and hill descent control. Active driver assists include all-speed adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning and keeping assist and rear cross traffic alert and braking.

The Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,720 mm. That makes the BYD EV larger than the Hyundai Kona Electric and about on par with the latest Kia Niro EV.

Pricing for the Atto 3 in Australia starts at AUD44,990 (RM137,364) for the Standard Range, while the Extended Range retails for higher at AUD47,990 (RM146,523) – before state-specific EV incentives. Only one interior colour scheme (Eclipse Blue and Hazy Grey) is offered, but there are four exterior hues to choose from, including Parkour Red, Surf Blue, Boulder Grey and Ski White. Each purchase is accompanied by a six-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty as well as an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty.

2022 BYD Atto 3 (Australia market)