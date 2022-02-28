In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2022 4:23 pm / 0 comments

BYD has officially launched the Atto 3 in Australia, with sales of the all-electric crossover being managed by exclusive distributor EV Direct. The Atto 3 (also known as the Yuan Plus in China) is built on the e-Platform 3.0 and features the carmaker’s Blade EV battery.

Said battery is available in two energy capacities, with the standard variant (Superior) being equipped with a 50.1-kWh pack that is good for a WLTP range of 320 km. Meanwhile, the extended range variant (Superior Extended Range) gets a more substantial 60.4-kWh unit that is good for 420 km.

Both variants support AC charging up to 7 kW with a Type 2 connection, while a CCS connector allows for DC fast charging up to 80 kW. With the latter, a 20-80% state of charge can be achieved in just 45 minutes. There’s also support for bi-directional charging (vehicle-to-load or V2L), with a maximum output of 2.2 kW, which is good enough for most domestic appliances.

Regardless of the chosen battery pack, the Atto 3’s electric powertrain consists of a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque – the 0-100 km/h sprint takes 7.3 seconds.

In terms of dimensions, the Atto 3 measures 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,720 mm. Those figures are about on par with the Hyundai Kona Electric as well as the Kia Niro EV.

On the equipment side of things, both variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels (with 215/55 profile tyres), LED lighting, a powered sunroof and tailgate, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, powered front seats, a five-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, leather upholstery, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an eight-speaker Dirac sound system, keyless entry and start and a wireless phone charger.

Safety and driver assistance systems are comprehensive too, with seven airbags and various passive systems (ESP, TCS, ABS, EBD, hill descent control) all coming as standard. On top of that, there are active systems like Intelligent Cruise Control (active cruise control), autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision warning, lane departure warning and assist as well as rear cross traffic alert and braking.

According to CarsGuide, pricing for the Atto 3 in Australia depends on the location it is sold in. The drive-away figure is AUD44,381 (RM134,093) for the Superior, while the Superior Extended Range is AUD3,000 extra at AUD47,381 (RM143,157). These price tags differ according to state, not considering specific EV incentives provided by each – deliveries start from July this year.

The Atto 3 competes in the affordable EV segment, with the MG ZS EV being its main rival. The ZS EV is currently available in Australia in a sole, pre-facelift specification with a 44.5-kWh battery (262 km range), 7-kW AC charging, 50-kW DC fast charging and a front electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 353 Nm. The facelifted version of the ZS EV has already been revealed and is expected to reach Australia in the second half of 2022.