In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MG / By Jonathan Lee / 19 January 2022 4:27 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Thailand back in 2019, the MG ZS EV is set to receive a facelift in the Land of Smiles in March, according to Headlight Magazine. The electric B-segment SUV gets a number of changes that go beyond the usual cosmetic tweaks.

For 2022, the ZS EV is split into two variants, both of which feature a battery larger than the original 44.5 kWh lithium-ion unit. The Standard version gets a 51.1 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 320 km on the WLTP cycle, which is already a significant increase over the 263 km its predecessor could muster. The Long Range model gets bumped up to 72.6 kWh, boosting range to an impressive 440 km.

Confusingly, it’s the Standard car that’s more powerful, with the front motor boasting an additional 20 kW (27 PS) at 130 kW (177 PS). The Long Range gets a far more modest five-kilowatt (7 PS) increase to 115 kW (156 PS). However, both models get 50 Nm docked from their torque figures, however, down to 280 Nm – as a result, the ZS EV actually takes nearly half a second longer to get from zero to 100 km/h, at 8.6 seconds.

Charging takes ten and a half hours on the Standard model with seven kilowatts of AC power and six hours and 40 minutes with 11 kW on the Long Range. Alternatively, you can use a DC fast charger with an input of up to 50 kW, filling the Standard battery up to 80% in one hour and three minutes (or 42 minutes with the Long Range and up to 100 kW of DC power).

An exterior redesign sees the ZS EV adopting a grille-less front end, with the (now sideways-opening) charging port now moved to the right (away from the MG badge). The trapezoidal centre air intake is also slightly larger than before and is split into two thanks to the new front spoiler design, which leads into the slim corner air inlets. The LED headlights are also new and incorporate arrow-shaped daytime running lights.

The lamp design is mirrored at the rear of the car, which also carries a revised bumper with a greater use of body colour; new 17-inch turbine-style alloy wheels complete the look. Inside, there’s a new seven-inch digital instrument display, faux carbon fibre trim, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen for the MG iSMART infotainment system, redesigned climate control switchgear, a Qi wireless charger, a rear armrest and rear air vents.

As yet, it is unclear if the Thai-market model will be offered in both Standard and Long Range, and it also remains to be seen if the car will retain the current 1,190,000 baht (RM150,500) pricing. Closer to home, the ZS EV was supposed to be launched in Malaysia in 2020 by MG Berjaya, but that hasn’t happened yet – even though the car was shown at the Bumiputra Development Action 2030 (TPB2030) show last month.