Anthony Lim / 23 March 2020 5:33 pm

The MG ZS EV has been sighted in Malaysia, but there’s still a while to go before it and the brand is officially launched in the country. The photos of the electric SUV seen here are courtesy of Humaizi Bahri via his Facebook post, but it won’t be until May that the B-segment offering is formally introduced following JPJ VTA approval. That is if the ongoing Covid-19 situation doesn’t delay planned schedules.

The car will be marketed and sold by MG Berjaya, which was formed following the inking of an agreement in January 2019 between Berjaya and China’s SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Co (SMPV) for the former to manufacture, assemble and sell MG vehicles, as well as to provide after-sale services, in Malaysia.

At point of introduction, MG Berjaya’s first showroom in the country will be located at Berjaya Plaza on Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur. The advance unit in the photos is a CBU example from China, and while we do know that the MG ZS will go on sale here in a single variant form, it remains to be seen whether it will enter the market as a CKD offering or start out initially as a CBU model.

No indication as to how it will be priced either, but word is that it will be cheaper than the Nissan Leaf, which goes for RM189k.

An indication of what to expect is provided by Thailand, which has been selling the car since June last year, priced at 1.19 million baht (RM160,000). The ZS EV is powered by a 150 PS and 350 Nm electric motor, and juiced by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery (located on the car’s floor), the SUV has a quoted operating range of 335 km (NEDC cycle) per full charge.

Charging it with the MG Home Charger – at an AC rate of 6.6 kw – will get the battery charged in around 6.5 hours, while DC quick charging will get the battery to 80% SOC in 30 minutes. The charging ports (CCS and Type 2) are neatly hidden, tucked away under the front MG emblem.

Specifications for the Thai-market model include a panoramic glass roof, auto lights and wipers (halogen projectors), leather upholstery and powered front seats (six-way driver, four-way passenger). There’s also keyless entry/push start ignition, an eight-inch central touchscreen and colour multi-info display, PM 2.5 air filtration system and the automaker’s I-SMART voice control system.