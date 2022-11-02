In BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 2 November 2022 3:16 pm / 0 comments

Launched in Thailand last month, The BYD Atto 3 fully electric SUV has been very well received in the Land of Smiles, attracting queues of interested buyers on the opening day of reservations yesterday, November 1.

In fact, demand appeared to be so strong that queues began forming the night before, on October 31 from 8pm at the BYD Kwang Thai Ekamai-Ramindra showroom, reported Thai website Blink Drive, with over more than 30 persons queuing outside the showroom by 4am; the scene at the BYD Kwang Thai Ekamai-Ramindra showroom was photographed by Panithan Rattanathum.

The crowds thronged BYD showrooms across Thailand for their slot to purchase the Atto 3 electric SUV, and the BYD Phetkasem showroom saw more than 100 people queuing for the Atto 3 at 3am.

Official BYD distributor in Thailand, Rever Automotive stated that it is prepared to deliver 5,000 units of the Atto 3 this year, according to Bangkok Biz News. Of that 5,000-unit quota, 2,507 reservations were collected on the first day, Headlight Magazine reported. The initial Extended Range variant for Thailand will be joined by the Standard Range version from November 11.

In August, Rever CEO Pratarnwong Phornprapha said that the distributor is aiming for BYD to be among the top five largest carmakers in Thailand in five years’ time.

For Thailand, the BYD Atto 3 will go to market in Extended Range guise with the 60.49 kWh version of the manufacturer’s Blade LFP battery, and takes a 0-80% fast charge in 45 minutes via 80 kW DC. Fully charged, this will offer a WLTP-rated range of 420 km, and conversely can power electrical appliances through its V2L (vehicle-to-load) system at up to 2.2 kW.

Motive power is by a front-mounted motor that produces 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque, which BYD claims will propel the Atto 3 from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch wheels in 215/55 tyres, while suspension is MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear.

Active safety equipment for the Thailand market Atto 3 includes adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, AEB, forward collision warning, rear collision warning, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert and rear cross-traffic braking.

Also included are hill start assist, traction control, stability control, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree surround view camera, front and rear seat belt reminders, and ISOFIX child seat anchor points.

GALLERY: 2022 BYD Atto 3