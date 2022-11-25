In BYD, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 November 2022 10:10 am / 3 comments

BYD has produced and delivered its three millionth new energy vehicle (NEV), with the landmark car rolling off the production line being the Seal. Set to be marketed as the Atto 4 in several markets outside China, the Seal is built on the carmaker’s modular e-Platform 3.0 and is another electric vehicle (EV) that local distributor Sime Darby Motors plans to bring in during the fourth quarter of next year.

At a special event held on November 16, Wang Shuang, a football player who was named the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Player of the Year in 2018, became the owner of BYD’s three millionth NEV.

“It is a great honour to be the owner of BYD’s three millionth new energy vehicle”, said Wang Shuang. “I hope everyone can support sustainable mobility to help Cool the Earth by one degree Celsius and show our strength to the world,” she added.

According to the Chinese automaker, it took 13 years to produce its first one million NEVs, with the next million achieved just a year later. Now, just six months later, BYD reached its latest milestone of hitting the three-million mark.

“Dealing with the industrial transformation and the ever-changing consumption trends in the future, BYD will continue to focus on scientific and technological innovation. In addition to that, BYD will keep on fulfilling people’s pursuit for a better life with leading technologies and diversified products,” said Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD.

Wang also announced at the event that BYD would form a new high-end brand called Yangwang that will offer disruptive technologies to take on the luxury market, with the first product set to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.

The next year will also see BYD release a new brand that is says is “grounded in highly professional and personalised identities to meet the diversified demand of consumers.” The company also noted that the unnamed brand will “harness the co-creation with users and warmly welcomed all franchised dealerships to join BYD for its promotion.”

These two upcoming brands will form what BYD calls a “powerful brand matrix” that also includes BYD (Dynasty and Ocean series of cars) and Denza (a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz that currently has a 10% stake). Moving forward, BYD plans to extend its NEV footprint beyond its current presence in over 400 cities across 70 countries and regions on six continents.

Norway, Germany, Japan, Thailand, Brazil and other markets in the world have already welcomed BYD products, with Malaysia also set to join the mix when the Atto 3 makes its launch debut next month.