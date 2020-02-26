In Cars, Geely, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 February 2020 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Having been revealed in full in November, the Geely Icon has finally gone on sale in its home market of China. Sitting on the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) as the Binyue, the new compact SUV serves as a more fashion-forward alternative to the latter, being a relatively faithful production recreation of the eponymous concept from 2018.

As we’ve seen before, the car sports a blocky, futuristic design apparently inspired by ’80s 8-bit graphics. The front end is perhaps the most striking aspect of the Icon, dominated by a reinterpreted “expanding cosmos” grille that now spans the entire width of the fascia.

The concentric rectangular motif is bookended by the vertical main headlights (which are claimed to improve lighting efficiency by 30% and provide 165 m of forward visibility at night) that are said to resemble the infinity symbol, while the upper headlights have been reduced to slits, flanking a slim air intake. Another pair of rectangular inlets can be found lower down, while the clamshell bonnet is fitted with vents.

The upper lights flow neatly into a prominent accent line that then sweeps downwards and back into the squared-off wheel arches; this line is repeated over the rear wheels. The rectangular motif is repeated in the depressions of the side sills, retractable door handles and what appear to be indicators on the door mirrors.

Meanwhile, the pillars are all blacked out for the in-vogue “floating roof” look, though the bodywork does rise upwards towards the rear to form body-coloured fins. The tail lights are still rectangular but slightly larger than on the concept and mirror the infinity symbol of the headlights; the aforementioned concentric motif at the front is also repeated at the rear to form the number plate recess.

The interior also borrows several cues from the show car, including a layered dashboard, air vents again shaped like an infinity symbol and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class-style passenger grab handle. Under the tall centre console is stowage space for your belongings, and there’s also a wireless smartphone charger ahead of the stubby gearlever. As you can see, buyers can also specify daring brown-and-white colour scheme.

A pair of 10.25-inch displays are seemingly draped over the top layer – one for the instruments, the other for infotainment. The centre screen runs the latest Geely Key User Interface (GKUI 19) – first seen on the Boyue Pro – while the 360-degree camera system can be used to show 180-degree views of the front, rear and sides of the car. The Icon will also come with the N95-certified Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS) that was rapidly developed in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Geely says that the Icon is available with “Level 2+” semi-autonomous driving capabilities, supported by 12 ultrasonic radar sensors, millimetre-wave radar and five high-definition cameras. Driver assistance features include autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and autonomous parking, among others.

The Icon will also debut an optional 48-volt mild hybrid system that provides 13 hp and 45 Nm of accelerative boost. It is paired to the standard-fit 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that on its own produces 174 hp and 255 Nm of torque, resulting in a total of 188 hp and 300 Nm during short periods.

The engine is mated to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, just like you’d find in the locally-assembled Proton X70. All in all, the Icon is able to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds with the mild hybrid system, whilst also being capable of a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.7 litres per 100 km. Pricing in China ranges from 115,800 yuan (RM69,500) to 128,800 yuan (RM77,300).