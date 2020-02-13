In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 February 2020 4:31 pm / 2 comments

After announcing earlier this month that it has earmarked 370 million RMB (RM218 million) to further the development of “healthy, intelligent vehicles” Geely is now saying that all of its future vehicles will be equipped with the G-Clean Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS), a new system that is able to automatically filter out harmful particulates.

Geely says that its IAPS system was developed in just 20 days, spurred by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak that’s gripping China. Geely’s engineers worked non-stop with suppliers to bring the concept from the drawing board to future production vehicles in record time, the carmaker said, adding that IAPS will be available in production cars from March 2020.

At the core of the IAPS system is a new active carbon chemical filter that can effectively absorb harmful gases such as formaldehyde as it enters the vehicle. It’s also able to filter out bad odour and harmful pollutants once they are detected by the system automatically.

IAPS also comes with a negative ion generator that’s able to sterilise and deodorise the in-car air. This works towards the removal of airborne viruses, bacteria, fungi and mould. Geely says that this is the same level of air filtration as an N95 respiration system.

Geely has already introduced the new IAPS system into 150 Geely Jiaji MPVs that have been given to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 coronavirus across China.

Under the Geely Healthy Car programme, the carmaker has pledged to invest 370 million RMB (RM218 million) to the development of healthier vehicles. There are three phases – in the first phase, Geely will introduce short term solutions such as the IAPS system. In phases two and three, Geely will be partnering with leading medical agencies and material companies to develop clean materials for interior and exterior parts such as buttons and grab handles, parts that can harbour harmful bacteria and virus.