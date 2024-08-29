2025 Proton X70 facelift launched in Sabah, Sarawak – RM2k more in East Msia, parts availability assured

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / August 29 2024 10:07 am

Proton has launched the 2025 Proton X70 facelift in East Malaysia, two weeks after the C-segment SUV’s debut in the west. Prices in Sabah and Sarawak are RM2,000 higher than the RRP in Peninsular Malaysia, which means it’s RM100,800 for the Standard, RM112,800 for the Executive, RM125,800 for the Premium and RM128,800 for the Premium X, on-the-road without insurance.

“We are thrilled to introduce the 2025 Proton X70 to East Malaysia, an important region with opportunities to enhance market shares. This ceremony is more than just about unveiling a new vehicle; it is about reinforcing our commitment to East Malaysia,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

“The unique needs of buyers here and their strong connection to the brand have always driven us to deliver the best products and services. With its updated features and refined styling, we are hopeful the 2025 Proton X70 will drive Proton to the head of the premium SUV market in East Malaysia,” he added.

Proton says that it is offering up to RM23,500 worth of added value at no extra cost for the first 3,000 customers of the X70 facelift. This includes the RM13,700 of value from the new/improved equipment list, a RM7,000 cash rebate (for all variants), trade in support of up to RM2,800 (non-Proton vehicles get RM2,000) and a Proton Insurance Programme upgrade.

The standard warranty package is five years unlimited with six times free labour service. Buyers will also get a five-year data package of 1GB per month.

To address concerns about parts availability in East Malaysia, Proton says that it has made substantial investments in its parts network by opening two new regional parts centres (RPC) – one in Kuching (February 2023) and another in Kota Kinabalu, launched three weeks ago. “These RPCs significantly boost the company’s parts managing capability, ensuring that Sabah and Sarawak customers receive prompt and reliable service,” Proton says.

Full details on the 2025 X70 facelift in our launch report. Also join our video tour of the refreshed SUV below and browse the galleries.

