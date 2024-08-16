2025 Proton X70 facelift walk-around video – new face, same price; from below RM90k with early bird offer

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / August 16 2024 10:31 am

The 2025 Proton X70 facelift was officially launched yesterday, and the big news is that prices are identical to before despite Proton claiming that it’s offering more/improved kit worth a combined RM13,700.

That means that the refreshed C-segment SUV starts from RM98,800 for the Standard, while the mid-spec Executive goes for RM110,800. The top-spec Premium is RM123,800 and if you want a panoramic glass roof, the Premium X is yours for RM126,800, all on-the-road without insurance.

The early bird package is for the first 3,000 customers, and the carrot is quite a juicy one. A RM7,000 cash rebate for all variants brings the entry price to just RM91,800. Proton is also offering trade-in support of RM2,800 for Proton cars and RM2,000 for other makes – this lowers the price to below the RM90k mark. There’s also a Proton Insurance Programme upgrade.

So, what do you get for the money? The X70 has been on our roads for over five and a half years (since December 2018) with the same looks, so a facelift is much welcomed. Thankfully, this is a pretty big one that no one would be mistaking for the pre-facelift. New aesthetic bits include the grille, headlamps, bumpers (front and back), front fenders and bonnet. New 18- and 19-inch wheels too.

Inside, the most obvious change is a new dashboard decor panel, a gloss black insert that incorporates 72-colour ambient lighting with a ‘rhythmic’ function. Next to it is a larger ‘floating’ 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Atlas 2.0, which debuts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in a Proton. Wireless AACP is not available at launch, but there will be a free OTA update for owners later.

Also, the IHU’s hardware has been upgraded to dual quad-core processors, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. USB-C ports are now available, mixed with USB-A. We found changes in the sound system too – join our in-and-out video tour above where Hafriz Shah explains the differences.

Elsewhere, the X70 receives the brand’s latest steering wheel as seen on the X50/S70, and Stone Grey Nappa leather upholstery with a new criss-cross stitch pattern on the door cards – no more brown. The 7.0-inch digital meter panel is no larger than before, but it gets new graphics. Convenience wise, walk away auto lock and the ‘Nearby Auto Open’ tailgate would really be handy at the grocer.

Another addition is the Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features to bring the X70 to the level of the X50 and S70. This includes a stop-and-go function and lane centring assist added to the adaptive cruise control, plus traffic sign recognition. However, ADAS is unfortunately reserved for the Premium.

Under that curvy new hood, the X70 retains the 1.5-litre turbocharged TGDi three-cylinder engine from the MC, producing 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Drive from the Tg Malim-made engine is sent to the front wheels (no more AWD variant, 2WD across the board now) via a revised seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with manual mode.

Proton claims fuel economy of 7.3 litres per 100 km, which is a 4% reduction from the 2022 model. This has been achieved via combustion efficiency, thermal management and friction reduction, with a positive side effect of low speed NVH improvement. NVH also gains from a quieter AC compressor, more ‘betafoam’ in more locations and the use of a high-viscosity adhesive on the body-in-white.

Join our video tour and if you haven’t already done so, check out our launch report for full details on the Proton X70 facelift. What do you think of its price/package and the new looks?

