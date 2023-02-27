In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2023 4:38 pm / 4 comments

As part of efforts to enhance its aftersales service in East Malaysia, Proton has launched its new regional parts centre (RPC) located in Kuching, Sarawak, which was announced last November. According to the carmaker, the newly completely facility can reduce the lead time for parts delivery by at least 30%.

Located at the Bintawa industrial area and featuring approximately 28,000 square feet of floor space, the RPC can receive up to six containers of parts on site simultaneously and is currently processing an average of 17 containers monthly, including direct shipments from overseas. As such, Proton says the RPC is fully utilising its capability to store up to three months of stock.

“With increasing customer demand over the last four years, Proton’s previous warehouse facilities in East Malaysia were overflowing with parts and running inefficiently due to space limitations. The new regional parts centre in Kuching is three times larger than its predecessor and will function as a parts distribution centre for after sales parts and components for Sarawak as well as Sabah if the need arises,” said Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton.

“The added space also allows Proton to increase deliveries by 50% from 3,000 orders per month to 4,500 orders per month with a maximum capacity of 6,000 orders per month should it be needed. This allows us to achieve more parts throughput and as of today we are quickly clearing backlogged orders from our dealers and customers,” he added.

In the same release, Proton said sales of vehicles in East Malaysia accounted for 15% of the company’s total sales volume in 2022. This has also seen market share grow from 10% in 2018 to 20% in 2022, with the introduction of the X70 contributing to this increase.

The Saga’s popularity also helped Proton gain a better foothold in East Malaysia, as it was the best-selling model there last year with 10,242 units. This is followed by the X50 with 4,181 units and the Persona with 2,605 units.

“Proton sold 7,697 units in East Malaysia in 2018 but last year, a total of 19,844 units were sold, which is equivalent to sales growth of 158%. We target to achieve bigger numbers this year with the continued improvement in after sales service as well as the launch of new and updated models in the pipeline,” commented Roslan.

“Customer satisfaction remains our goal, and we know Proton still needs to strive to improve our level of after sales service. Each positive step we take brings us closer to our target, and we remain committed to provide high quality products to go along with a similarly high level of after sales support,” he ended.