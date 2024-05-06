Proton X70 update – 1.5TGDi Premium X in black now shipped with pre-MC wheels; 1.8TGDi discontinued

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / May 6 2024 2:08 pm

The Proton X70 in 1.5 TGDi Premium X guise has been given an update, specifically for units of the variant ordered in black, while the 1.8 TGDi engine version has been discontinued.

The update for the 1.5 litre Premium X relates to its rolling stock, specifically its wheels, where units in black will revert to the 19-inch wheels of the older design. Other colours for the variant continue to be offered with the newer, current multi-spoke alloy wheel.

First introduced to the line-up in July 2023, the three-cylinder 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD has switched to the pre-update wheels likely due to depleted stocks of the current multi-spoke wheel. The upcoming facelift which has been spied running road trials will feature a new wheel design, and so the reverting to the older wheel design could be a stopgap measure before Proton’s C-segment SUV facelift is officially released.

The 1.8 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol powertrain that the X70 was launched with has also been discontinued, and so the 1.5L Premium X variant now stands at the top of the X70 line-up. This variant also saw the addition of a sunroof to the 1.5 litre version, and so the update brings the 1.5 litre Premium X on par with the previous 1.8 Premium, in terms of specification.

The 1.8 litre engine for the X70 was also shipped in from China, whereas the 1.5 litre three-cylinder unit is locally assembled in Tanjung Malim. In its present form, the 1.5 litre unit outputs 177 PS and 255 Nm, driving the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which is the same direct-injection unit as that in the X50 Flagship.

A briefing by Proton earlier this month confirmed that the facelifted X70 will feature Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities for the first time, and will likely include Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), which combines ACC with stop and go and lane centring, as well as lane keeping assist. The facelifted Proton X70 is due to launch sometime this year.

At present, the Proton X70 1.5 TGDi Premium X 2WD is priced at RM126,800 on-the-road without insurance, according to the carmaker’s website.

GALLERY: 2024 Proton X70 spyshots

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.