2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift debuts in Malaysia – new petrol RS, Sensing on all 5 variants, from RM86k

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 16 2024 11:15 am

Honda Malaysia has officially introduced the Honda City Hatchback facelift in the country, with the refreshed five-door model making its local debut earlier this morning. Like with the pre-facelift, the B-segment model goes on sale here in five variant forms, although with a variant switch in the line-up.

The model range continues to be made up of four petrol units, with a hybrid sitting at the top of the line-up. The petrol variants start with the 1.5L S, followed by the 1.5L E and the 1.5L V, and the top petrol version is now an RS, taking over the position occupied by the 1.5L V-Sensing previously, with the e:HEV RS hybrid continuing to lead the line.

The five Honda City Hatchback facelift variants are priced at (on-the-road, without insurance):

City Hatchback 1.5L S – RM85,900

City Hatchback 1.5L E – RM90,900

City Hatchback 1.5L V – RM95,900

City Hatchback 1.5L RS – RM100,900

City Hatchback 1.5L e: HEV RS hybrid – RM112,900

In terms of changes, the facelift features some minor exterior styling revisions and some new equipment, generally mirroring that seen on the updated City sedan that made its debut here last August.

External revisions include a slimmer chrome bar on the upper front end and a larger grille with a new mesh insert design. The front bumper has also been reworked, with different accents to be found on both RS and non-RS variants. The RS versions get a more prominent fog lamp garnish as well as a honeycomb mesh for the lower intake, which gets additional trim elements simulating air inlets.

At the back, non-RS variants are now dressed with a new black valance for the lower apron, complete with a body-coloured panel strip, while RS variants gain a sportier-looking diffuser, along with black side mirror covers and variant-specific emblems to denote it. As for wheels, the S and E grades are kitted with 15-inch alloys and 185/60 profile tyres, while the V and both RS versions ride on 16-inch units, wrapped with 185/55 rubbers.

Dimensions are generally unchanged from the pre-facelift, with the standard car measuring in at 4,350 mm long (+1 mm) and 1,748 mm wide (no change), although at 1,488 mm tall it sits 18 mm taller than the pre-facelift. The RS variants are marginally longer at 4,369 mm as a result of its variant specific bumpers.

As before, the boot continues to offer 289 litres of cargo space with all seats up, which is 230 litres less than the sedan. With the rear seats folded, you get 841 litres of workable space, or 1,189 litres in volume up to the roof.

No changes to the powertrains on offer, with the petrol variants continuing to be powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine that delivers 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT.

As for the e:HEV, it’s equipped with the same Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system as seen previously, with an electric motor rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm providing drive to the front wheels. The electric motor is juiced by a lithium-ion battery that is charged by a second electric motor linked to a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder engine running on an Atkinson cycle.

On its own, the petrol mill puts out 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm, and though the engine acts primarily as a generator, it can clutch in through a single-speed E-CVT to provide direct drive to the wheels at higher speeds, where it is most efficient.

Save for a couple of small changes, standard equipment has been carried over from the pre-facelift, which on the base S includes halogen projector auto headlights with LED daytime running lights, fabric seats, an urethane steering wheel/gear shift knob, paddle shifters and a 4.2-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster.

Also on are keyless entry, push-button start, walk-away auto lock, manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery, a single USB port, a Bluetooth-enabled Standard Audio head unit and four speakers.

The E variant adds on remote engine start, single-zone automatic climate control, a reverse camera and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The E now gets four additional tweeters to bring the speaker complement to eight, and there are now two USB Type-C charging ports in place of the 12V power outlet seen previously.

As for the V, it adds full-LED headlights and front LED fog lights, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob as well as rear air-conditioning vents. Meanwhile, aside from its variant-specific external accoutrements, both RS versions bump things up with a seven-inch TFT instrument display, sport pedals, black headlining, red interior trim accents and stitching as well as a wireless route for its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both RS variants are also fitted with Honda Connect services, which include automatic collision and alarm detection, speed and geo-fencing alerts, a vehicle locator and emergency calls.

Safety and driver assistance kit levels are also up from the pre-facelift, with all City Hatchback facelift variants now coming with six airbags (front, side and side curtain) and Honda Sensing as standard.

2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift spec sheet, click to enlarge.

The latter continues to present Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), adding in a new Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN).

On the RS hybrid, the inclusion of an electronic parking brake adds on a Low-Speed Follow (LSF) function for the ACC. Elsewhere, the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system continues to be offered, available from the V grade on.

Finally, exterior colours, and four are available for the City Hatchback facelift, these being Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Lunar Silver Metallic, the last not available for the e:HEV RS. If you’ve been keeping track, you’ll notice that Crystal Black Pearl is no longer offered for the car.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda City Hatchback facelift, e:HEV RS hybrid

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.