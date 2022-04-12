In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 April 2022 3:03 pm / 10 comments

This is the day many have known would come – Honda Malaysia has finally introduced the City Hatchback V-Sensing. Like its sedan counterpart, it sits between the City V and range-topping City RS, and is priced at RM91,708 (SST-exempt sum, applicable until June 30, 2022). Included in the price is a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing.

Now with Sensing, it features seven of the advanced driver assistance systems (camera-based) previously reserved for the RS. Those include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming vehicle detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and auto high beam.

All this for just RM3,848 over the regular V? That’s a good deal right there. So good in fact that 34% of all the City sold in Q1 2022 were equipped with Honda Sensing.

The rest of the kit remains the same as the V, so there’s still Honda LaneWatch, reverse camera, six airbags, full LED headlights, LED combination tail lights, 16-inch wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and eight speakers.

As per the sedan, the hatch also has Honda Connect services that include automatic collision and alarm detection, speed and geofencing alerts, a vehicle locator and emergency calls. The smartphone app also allows users to check their vehicle status, control their car remotely and be reminded of their next service.

The City Hatchback is available in five exterior colours, including the new Ignite Red and Meteorite Grey Metallic. The three other hues shared with the sedan are Platinum White and Crystal Black Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic. See what we think of the City Hatchback, or browse CarBase.my to take a look at its full specifications and equipment.