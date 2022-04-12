This is the day many have known would come – Honda Malaysia has finally introduced the City Hatchback V-Sensing. Like its sedan counterpart, it sits between the City V and range-topping City RS, and is priced at RM91,708 (SST-exempt sum, applicable until June 30, 2022). Included in the price is a five-year unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing.
Now with Sensing, it features seven of the advanced driver assistance systems (camera-based) previously reserved for the RS. Those include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and oncoming vehicle detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, and auto high beam.
All this for just RM3,848 over the regular V? That’s a good deal right there. So good in fact that 34% of all the City sold in Q1 2022 were equipped with Honda Sensing.
The rest of the kit remains the same as the V, so there’s still Honda LaneWatch, reverse camera, six airbags, full LED headlights, LED combination tail lights, 16-inch wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and eight speakers.
As per the sedan, the hatch also has Honda Connect services that include automatic collision and alarm detection, speed and geofencing alerts, a vehicle locator and emergency calls. The smartphone app also allows users to check their vehicle status, control their car remotely and be reminded of their next service.
The City Hatchback is available in five exterior colours, including the new Ignite Red and Meteorite Grey Metallic. The three other hues shared with the sedan are Platinum White and Crystal Black Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic. See what we think of the City Hatchback, or browse CarBase.my to take a look at its full specifications and equipment.
Comments
Earlier buyers of City hatchback V variant will not be happy chaps….
Its not like the upgrade is for free lah, its nearly RM4k dearer mind you so not all VSpec buyers would willing to pay that extra.
They know very much Honda sensing is coming to hatchback looking at the sedan.
They should have launch V Sensing together with other variants last year.
Without blind spot monitor and 360 camera, no buy
B-segment will be breaching RM100k and it will be a norm
I think old Jazz looks prettier than this
Now only come with V Sensing. Should have already launch V Sensing last year together with other variants. Yet, still come with cheap lanewatch instead of bsm.
Ugly car. Design looks terrible. Back also copied from 1 series hatchback
So unfortunate that many saw this coming, because it’s true. It’s like if a phone manufacturer released a phone with less RAM than expected, then a few months later they release a new variant of the same phone but with increased RAM! They did this for the City sedan which was fine since that had no precedent, but when they released the City hatchback it should’ve come with V Sensing, or the V should’ve just been standard with Sensing. Serious money grab move.