In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 April 2022 3:34 pm / 5 comments

Honda Malaysia (HM) has revealed that 34% of Honda City buyers chose the V Sensing variant in Q1 2022. Introduced in November 2021, the City V Sensing adds on Honda’s Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems to the V spec. As such, it sits between the V grade and the City RS e:HEV hybrid in the range.

“Throughout the years, the City is well-known for its safety and advanced technology. We introduced the City V-Sensing variant to the City line-up in November 2021, and our record shows that it has been well accepted in its segment. For the first quarter of 2022, the City V Sensing contributed 34% to the total City sales, which shows a positive trend for this variant and also the recognition of Honda Sensing, our advanced safety technology,” said HM’s new MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura said.

Priced at RM90,212 on-the-road without insurance (with full sales tax exemption), the V Sensing is RM3,651 costlier than the V without Sensing (RM86,561), making it the most expensive City that’s not a hybrid. The RS e:HEV hybrid goes for RM105,950, and the range topper is the only other City that gets Sensing.

Like on the City RS, the Sensing pack includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB) for the LED headlamps. Safety aside, the only other upgrade over the V is a 7.0-inch digital instrument display in place of analogue gauges.

The Sensing response has been good enough for HM to introduce a City Hatchback V Sensing for the five-door hatch bodystyle, announced today.

GALLERY: Honda City V Sensing

GALLERY: Honda City V