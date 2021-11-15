In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 15 November 2021 3:10 pm / 0 comments

If you’re planning to buy a brand new Honda City, you now have a total of five variants to pick from the sedan range. The latest to join the line-up is the City 1.5L V Sensing, which is priced at RM90,212 (on-the-road without insurance).

As the name implies, it’s based on the City V (RM87k), but gets upgraded with Honda Sensing. The advanced driving aids package is the same as what you will get with the City RS e:HEV hybrid, which comprises Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB).

Another upgrade it gets is a seven-inch TFT digital instrument display instead of the analogue gauges found in the regular City V. Beyond that, the rest of the spec sheet between the V and V Sensing is the same.

Click to enlarge

No changes in the powertrain as well, so it’s powered by the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a CVT – it does the century sprint in 10.5 seconds, and tops out at 195 km/h.

Curious to find out what we think of the City? Check out our in-depth review (written and video formats!) of the City V. You can also see what we have to say about the range-topping City RS, here. For additional details, you may browse CarBase.my to look at each car’s equipment and specifications.

GALLERY: 2021 Honda City V (without Sensing)