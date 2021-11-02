In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 November 2021 1:20 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced a new variant for the City called the 1.5L V Sensing, which retails for RM90,212 on-the-road without insurance – full sales tax exemption factored in. The new offering sits between the existing RS e:HEV hybrid (RM105,950) and V (RM86,561) in the line-up, gaining extra features over the latter for a premium of RM3,651.

The first is the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (autonomous emergency braking or AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB).

These Sensing features already come standard with the RS e:HEV, but they weren’t available previously for other City variants, until now. The V Sensing also gets a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display instead of the analogue setup found in the V.

Beyond that, the rest of the V Sensing’s spec sheet is identical to the V, with standard items being 16-inch alloy wheels; LED headlamps, front fog lamps, daytime running lights and taillights; keyless entry and engine start (with remote function), paddle shifters, cruise control, single-zone automatic air-conditioning, leather upholstery, an eight-inch Display Audio head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support) and eight speakers.

There are also six airbags, rear Isofix child seat anchors, Vehicle Stability Assist, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, two reverse sensors, a multi-angle rear-view camera and Honda’s LaneWatch camera.

Under the hood, it’s the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque, with drive being sent to the front wheels thought a CVT. The top speed is identical to the V at 195 km/h, although the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is slower by a tenth at 10.5 seconds.

With the addition of the V Sensing, Honda customers who want a City with active safety systems are no longer limited to the hybrid variant. Are you among those who have been hoping for such a variant to be introduced?