13 October 2020

Honda Malaysia launched the new 2020 Honda City this morning, and the latest iteration of the popular B-segment sedan is off to a flying start with 5,000 bookings collected. The household name is available in four variants – three of them are powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine, while the other is the world debut of the City RS i-MMD hybrid.

The RS’ i-MMD system – which replaces the previous generation i-DCD – consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine (98 PS/127 Nm) and two motors. The ICE functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, sends drive to the wheels. However, the engine can provide direct drive during high speeds as it’s more efficient than the motor in that situation. The battery is a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion unit.

The RS will only hit showrooms in January 2021. For now, three conventionally-powered variants are available. The S, E and V share the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. The claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l.

Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance. When the 2020 sales tax exemption expires, the 2021 prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800. There’s plenty separating the four variants, and we’ve compiled the kit in point form here for easier at-a-glance reading. For more info, check out our launch report.

Note that the images below are of the E (with Modulo kit and options), V and RS variants – Honda Malaysia did not show the entry-level S grade at today’s launch event.

2020 Honda City 1.5L S – RM74,191

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine

121 PS (119 hp) at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode

Electric power steering (EPS)

Suspension: MacPherson struts (front), torsion beam (rear)

Brakes: Ventilated discs (front), drum (rear)

Exterior

Halogen projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

LED rear combination lights

15-inch alloy wheels with 185/60 profile tyres

Power adjustable and folding side mirrors with turn signals

Shark fin antenna

Body colour door handles

Keyless entry

Interior

Push start button

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Steering wheel audio controls

Standard audio with Bluetooth, hands-free phone, one USB port

Four speakers

Analogue meter panel with multi-info display

Manual air con with rear vents

Fabric upholstery

60:40 split folding rear seats

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

VSA, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist

Hill start assist

Emergency stop signal

Front and rear seat belt reminder

Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers

Reverse sensors

2020 Honda City 1.5L E – RM81,664

Adds on:

Exterior

Chrome door handles

15-inch two-tone alloy wheels

Interior

Remote engine start

Steering paddle shifters

Cruise control

Single-zone auto air con

8.0-inch touchscreen display audio

Wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity

Two USB ports

Safety

Reverse camera, multi-angle

2020 Honda City 1.5L V – RM86,561

Adds on:

Exterior

Automatic LED headlamps

LED front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels with 185/55 profile tyres

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob

Leather upholstery with ivory highlights

Eight speakers

Safety

Curtain airbags, total six

Honda LaneWatch camera

2020 Honda City RS e:HEV – on sale January 2021

Adds on:

Mechanicals

i-MMD hybrid powertrain

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine

98 PS (97 hp) at 5,600 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm at 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Electric motor with 108 PS (107 hp) and 253 Nm from 0 to 3,000 rpm

e-CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode

Rear disc brakes

Electric parking brake with auto brake hold function

Exterior

RS styling and badges

Gloss black front grille with honeycomb mesh

Gloss black wing mirror caps

Sporty fog lamp garnish

Carbon-style trim on front lip, rear diffuser

Bootlid spoiler in gloss black

16-inch two-tone alloy wheels

Body colour door handles

Interior

Deceleration selector paddle for i-MMD

7.0-inch digital instrument panel with hybrid displays

Leather and Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching

Red stitching on steering, gear lever boot, centre tunnel and dashboard

Black headliner

Sport aluminium pedals

Safety

Honda Sensing driver assist safety suite

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS or AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

There are five colours to choose from – Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Passion Red Pearl and Platinum White Pearl. The RS is only available in the three latter colours – grey, red and white. There’s a Modulo five-piece bodykit (front/rear under spoiler, side skirts, boot spoiler) going for RM4,473 and other packaged and individual options that we’ve detailed here. Once again, check out our launch report and walk-around video to learn more about the fifth-gen 2020 Honda City.

