Honda Malaysia launched the new 2020 Honda City this morning, and the latest iteration of the popular B-segment sedan is off to a flying start with 5,000 bookings collected. The household name is available in four variants – three of them are powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine, while the other is the world debut of the City RS i-MMD hybrid.
The RS’ i-MMD system – which replaces the previous generation i-DCD – consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine (98 PS/127 Nm) and two motors. The ICE functions mainly as a generator with the help of an integrated electric motor, which also acts as a starter. A larger second motor, which churns out 108 PS and 253 Nm, sends drive to the wheels. However, the engine can provide direct drive during high speeds as it’s more efficient than the motor in that situation. The battery is a 1.3 kWh lithium-ion unit.
The RS will only hit showrooms in January 2021. For now, three conventionally-powered variants are available. The S, E and V share the same 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine, which is a new DOHC version with 121 PS/145 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. The claimed average fuel consumption is 5.4 litres per 100 km, or 18.5 km/l.
Prices for the City S, E and V are RM74,191, RM81,664 and RM86,561 respectively, on-the-road excluding insurance. When the 2020 sales tax exemption expires, the 2021 prices for the City will be RM76,800, RM84,800 and RM89,800. There’s plenty separating the four variants, and we’ve compiled the kit in point form here for easier at-a-glance reading. For more info, check out our launch report.
Note that the images below are of the E (with Modulo kit and options), V and RS variants – Honda Malaysia did not show the entry-level S grade at today’s launch event.
2020 Honda City 1.5L S – RM74,191
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine
- 121 PS (119 hp) at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm
- CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- Suspension: MacPherson struts (front), torsion beam (rear)
- Brakes: Ventilated discs (front), drum (rear)
Exterior
- Halogen projector headlamps
- LED daytime running lights
- LED rear combination lights
- 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/60 profile tyres
- Power adjustable and folding side mirrors with turn signals
- Shark fin antenna
- Body colour door handles
- Keyless entry
Interior
- Push start button
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Steering wheel audio controls
- Standard audio with Bluetooth, hands-free phone, one USB port
- Four speakers
- Analogue meter panel with multi-info display
- Manual air con with rear vents
- Fabric upholstery
- 60:40 split folding rear seats
Safety
- Four airbags (front and side)
- VSA, ABS, EBD, Brake Assist
- Hill start assist
- Emergency stop signal
- Front and rear seat belt reminder
- Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers
- Reverse sensors
2020 Honda City 1.5L E – RM81,664
Adds on:
Exterior
- Chrome door handles
- 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels
Interior
- Remote engine start
- Steering paddle shifters
- Cruise control
- Single-zone auto air con
- 8.0-inch touchscreen display audio
- Wired Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity
- Two USB ports
Safety
- Reverse camera, multi-angle
2020 Honda City 1.5L V – RM86,561
Adds on:
Exterior
- Automatic LED headlamps
- LED front fog lamps
- 16-inch alloy wheels with 185/55 profile tyres
Interior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob
- Leather upholstery with ivory highlights
- Eight speakers
Safety
- Curtain airbags, total six
- Honda LaneWatch camera
2020 Honda City RS e:HEV – on sale January 2021
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- i-MMD hybrid powertrain
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine
- 98 PS (97 hp) at 5,600 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm at 4,500 to 5,000 rpm
- Electric motor with 108 PS (107 hp) and 253 Nm from 0 to 3,000 rpm
- e-CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode
- Rear disc brakes
- Electric parking brake with auto brake hold function
Exterior
- RS styling and badges
- Gloss black front grille with honeycomb mesh
- Gloss black wing mirror caps
- Sporty fog lamp garnish
- Carbon-style trim on front lip, rear diffuser
- Bootlid spoiler in gloss black
- 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels
- Body colour door handles
Interior
- Deceleration selector paddle for i-MMD
- 7.0-inch digital instrument panel with hybrid displays
- Leather and Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching
- Red stitching on steering, gear lever boot, centre tunnel and dashboard
- Black headliner
- Sport aluminium pedals
Safety
- Honda Sensing driver assist safety suite
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS or AEB)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Auto High-Beam (AHB)
There are five colours to choose from – Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Passion Red Pearl and Platinum White Pearl. The RS is only available in the three latter colours – grey, red and white. There’s a Modulo five-piece bodykit (front/rear under spoiler, side skirts, boot spoiler) going for RM4,473 and other packaged and individual options that we’ve detailed here. Once again, check out our launch report and walk-around video to learn more about the fifth-gen 2020 Honda City.
