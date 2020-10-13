In Cars, Honda, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 13 October 2020 7:49 pm / 2 comments

October was supposed to be a very busy month for the automotive industry, with several high-profile B-segment cars scheduled for launch, including the Proton X50 and Nissan Almera turbo. First to hit the market is the fifth-generation Honda City, which is locally assembled and available in four flavours – S, E, V and RS.

The S, E and V are powered by the new 1.5 litre DOHC four-cylinder engine with i-VTEC and Variable Timing Control (VTC), outputting 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox, and helps propel the S and E variants from zero to 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds. The heavier V gets there in 10.4 seconds.

But of course, the variant that was heavily paraded this time around is the City RS e:HEV Hybrid. It employs the automaker’s latest i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) hybrid system, which replaces the outgoing (but fairly engaging) Sport Hybrid i-DCD system.

Primary propulsion is provided by an electric motor that makes 108 PS and the headlining 253 Nm of torque, the latter available instantaneously, from standstill. There is also a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine that makes 98 PS and 127 Nm, which charges the lithium-ion battery via a smaller “generation motor” and can also provide direct drive during high speed cruising via a single-speed transmission and lock-up clutch system.

Now, for pricing, the fifth-generation City starts from RM74,191 for the entry-level S, RM81,664 for the E, and RM86,561 for the V – all are OTR prices with the 2020 sales tax exemption, but excludes insurance. You may read our full launch report here, or check out our first impressions review, here.

