October was supposed to be a very busy month for the automotive industry, with several high-profile B-segment cars scheduled for launch, including the Proton X50 and Nissan Almera turbo. First to hit the market is the fifth-generation Honda City, which is locally assembled and available in four flavours – S, E, V and RS.
The S, E and V are powered by the new 1.5 litre DOHC four-cylinder engine with i-VTEC and Variable Timing Control (VTC), outputting 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Power goes to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox, and helps propel the S and E variants from zero to 100 km/h in 10.2 seconds. The heavier V gets there in 10.4 seconds.
But of course, the variant that was heavily paraded this time around is the City RS e:HEV Hybrid. It employs the automaker’s latest i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) hybrid system, which replaces the outgoing (but fairly engaging) Sport Hybrid i-DCD system.
Primary propulsion is provided by an electric motor that makes 108 PS and the headlining 253 Nm of torque, the latter available instantaneously, from standstill. There is also a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine that makes 98 PS and 127 Nm, which charges the lithium-ion battery via a smaller “generation motor” and can also provide direct drive during high speed cruising via a single-speed transmission and lock-up clutch system.
Now, for pricing, the fifth-generation City starts from RM74,191 for the entry-level S, RM81,664 for the E, and RM86,561 for the V – all are OTR prices with the 2020 sales tax exemption, but excludes insurance. You may read our full launch report here, or check out our first impressions review, here.
Comments
Anyone who booked X50 wanna change their mind? at least not for me….
hmm that side view picture….the rear undercarriage looks cut off to make it slimmer?
the lines from front undercarriage to mid undercarriage all in one flowing line, after the rear tyres, it seems disconnected ^^