In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 March 2022 3:21 pm / 0 comments

Fancy the new Meteoroid Gray metallic and Ignite Red metallic that debuted with the Honda City Hatchback? Well, good news, both of them are now available for the City sedan.

The good news is, there won’t be a surcharge for either option. Meteoroid Gray replaces the long-serving Modern Steel Metallic, while Ignite Red pearl phases out Passion Red pearl.

Honda Malaysia managing director and CEO Madoka Chujo said: “The Ignite Red metallic and Meteoroid Gray metallic colours were introduced in the all-new City Hatchback for the first time. Both colours have been well received by the market and we expanded the new colour options to the all-new Civic.”

“To further excite the market, we are now offering these new colour options in the City and Accord as well. The new colours further emphasise the styling of the City and elevate the sleek profile of the Accord. We will continue to enhance our products to deliver the Joy of Buying to the customers.”

To date, Honda Malaysia has sold over 32,500 units of the fifth-generation City, and it’s the company’s bestselling model for January and February, accounting for roughly 38% of total sales.

GALLERY: Honda City Hatchback e:HEV RS in Ignite Red Metallic