In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 April 2022 10:50 am / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced on Facebook that its City was the bestselling B-segment sedan in Malaysia in the first quarter of 2022, according to its own internal data report. This means the company has bested rivals like the Toyota Vios, the Nissan Almera and even the much cheaper Proton Persona in the first three months of the year.

Although HMSB did not provide any sales figures, monthly sales will be higher than the 1,675 units of the Persona sold in February, during which that car claimed the second spot in the standings. It appears Honda has ready stock of the City to accommodate buyers still looking to take advantage of sales and service tax (SST) rebates, as other carmakers struggle with parts and chip shortages – the Vios, for example, is all sold out until after the SST exemption ends on June 30.

To recap, the City was launched in October 2020 in four variants – the 1.5 S at RM74,191, the E at RM81,665, the V at RM86,561 and the RS e:HEV hybrid at an eye-watering RM105,950. A 1.5 V Sensing model, which added the RS’ Honda Sensing suite of active safety features (including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control), was introduced late last year to slot in the chasm between the V and RS, priced at RM90,212. All prices listed include the full SST rebate.

The petrol models are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine that produces 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT as standard. The e:HEV gets a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor that’s juiced by a 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle mill, which can also drive the car on its own at higher speeds.

Honda also now offers the City as a hatchback, although it would be almost impossible for that car to top the sales charts in its segment, given that there’s the small matter of the Perodua Myvi standing in the way.

GALLERY: 2021 Honda City RS e:HEV sedan in Malaysia