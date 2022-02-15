Two months after the launch of the new Honda City Hatchback, Honda Malaysia has finally revealed pricing for the range-topping RS e:HEV model. The hybrid variant is priced at RM107,783 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the sales and service tax (SST) rebate valid until June 30.
As such, the RS e:HEV is nearly RM20,000 more expensive than the next highest trim level, the 1.5 V, and almost RM2,000 dearer than the equivalent sedan. As usual, the price includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing.
That money buys you an electric motor that does the hard work of moving the RS e:HEV and pushes out 109 PS and 253 Nm of torque. It is juiced by a lithium-ion battery (which, by the way, is covered by a separate eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty) and a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC four-cylinder engine.
The latter makes 98 PS from 5,600 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm between 4,500 and 5,000 rpm, which goes into producing electricity for the motor as well as driving the car directly at higher speeds using a single-speed transmission and a lock-up clutch. So equipped, the RS e:HEV gets from zero to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 175 km/h; Honda also claims a fuel consumption figure of 3.6 litres per 100 km.
Another benefit of choosing the top-of-the-line model is safety. As yet, only the RS e:HEV gets the full Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam. Six airbags, stability control and the LaneWatch blind spot camera come as standard, as per the 1.5 V.
On the outside, the sportier RS (short for Road Sailing) is differentiated by a gloss black grille bar, darkened LED headlight internals, louvred front fog light surrounds and a large rear diffuser-like bumper insert (which is covered in a fake carbon fibre pattern, as is the front spoiler). The 16-inch alloy wheels also get a two-tone finish here, while gloss black adorns the door mirrors and tailgate spoiler extensions.
Inside, there’s leather and suede upholstery (with added red trim, not available on the sedan), red stitching, alloy pedals, black headlining and red illumination for the air-conditioning controls, plus a seven-inch instrument display next to an analogue rev counter. The RS is also the only City Hatchback to come with rear air vents, which are standard on the sedan.
Otherwise, standard equipment is as per the 1.5 V and includes keyless entry with remote engine start, push-button start, soft-touch dashboard trim, single-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, eight speakers and a reverse camera.
