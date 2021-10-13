If you’re on the market for a practical B-segment sedan, the fifth-generation Honda City is quite an easy car to recommend. Compared to its older brother, the GN2 model is more spacious and practical, better equipped, and pricing for the S, E and V is marginally reduced as well. As for the top RS e:HEV variant, well, let’s save that conversation for another day.
Compared to its peers, the City V is currently priced at RM86,561, whereas the top-spec Almera VLT costs RM91,310. The Vios G, on the other hand, retails for RM87,584, and the top GR-S goes for RM95,284. If you’re considering the Mazda 2 Sedan, perhaps you’ll have to think twice with its RM103,670 asking price.
There are many options, but few can match the level of spaciousness – and arguably performance – the new City offers. Under the bonnet is a peppier 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine, developing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. That puts it right up there in the segment, and a full 21% more power compared to the Almera’s 1.0 litre turbocharged three-potter.
With a revised suspension geometry and wider tracks, the City rides better, with notable improvements achieved in secondary ride qualities and overall stability. Despite being the all-star choice, it is all but perfect. Watch our review to see what we think of the latest Honda City, or read a slightly more detailed account in our written piece. You may also browse its equipment and specifications on CarBase.my.
Yes the City is about 20hp or so more than the Almera in terms of max power. However it must be mentioned that the Almera puts out 152Nm from 2400rpm-4000rpm which is the rpm range most ‘regular’ people drive at. Compared to the City’s 145Nm only at 4300rpm, you will have more pulling power in the Almera at ‘normal’ driving conditions.