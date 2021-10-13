In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 13 October 2021 3:29 pm / 1 comment

If you’re on the market for a practical B-segment sedan, the fifth-generation Honda City is quite an easy car to recommend. Compared to its older brother, the GN2 model is more spacious and practical, better equipped, and pricing for the S, E and V is marginally reduced as well. As for the top RS e:HEV variant, well, let’s save that conversation for another day.

Compared to its peers, the City V is currently priced at RM86,561, whereas the top-spec Almera VLT costs RM91,310. The Vios G, on the other hand, retails for RM87,584, and the top GR-S goes for RM95,284. If you’re considering the Mazda 2 Sedan, perhaps you’ll have to think twice with its RM103,670 asking price.

There are many options, but few can match the level of spaciousness – and arguably performance – the new City offers. Under the bonnet is a peppier 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine, developing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. That puts it right up there in the segment, and a full 21% more power compared to the Almera’s 1.0 litre turbocharged three-potter.

With a revised suspension geometry and wider tracks, the City rides better, with notable improvements achieved in secondary ride qualities and overall stability. Despite being the all-star choice, it is all but perfect. Watch our review to see what we think of the latest Honda City, or read a slightly more detailed account in our written piece. You may also browse its equipment and specifications on CarBase.my.