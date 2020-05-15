In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 15 May 2020 9:57 am / 0 comments

The 2020 Mazda 2 facelift was launched in Malaysia back in March this year, and with showrooms slowly reopening, we can now bring you a live gallery of the B-segment model. The rival to the Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris comes fully imported (CBU) from Thailand, and is priced at RM103,670 on-the-road without insurance for both hatchback and sedan body styles.

In terms of specifications, the Mazda 2 is powered by a SkyActiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The mill, which comes with Mazda’s i-Stop idling technology, is paired with a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed torque converter automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The revised styling sees a thicker chrome grille surround that no longer extends into the headlamps, along with a new insert that is similar in design to what you’ll find on the larger Mazda 6. The new grille is flanked by reshaped headlamps, while the lower apron gets a slimmer inlet flanked by two chrome strips in the corners.

At the rear of the hatchback, we find the strips repeated on the bumper, which now has a smaller matte black plastic area. The sedan gets a tweaked bumper design with a wide-width trim piece placed on top a mesh insert, flanked by the car’s reflector/fog lamps.

The list of standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 185/60 profile tyres, auto-levelling LED headlamps with signature DRLs, bulb-type taillights, as well as bulb- (sedan) or LED-type (hatchback) rear fog lamps and reverse lights.

Other features include keyless entry and start, a coloured Active Driving Display (head-up display), paddle shifters, a Sport mode, single-zone climate control, manually-operated front seats, and a seven-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with Commander Control.

The update also sees the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for the infotainment system, along with blue/grey leather upholstery in place of the previous black leather. Additionally, the seats themselves have also been restructured to improve the driver’s sense of balance.

Another new item is Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system, which is an improvement over the previous G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system. The new setup provides smoother vehicle motion by not only varying engine torque in response to steering inputs, but also with torque vectoring by braking.

2020 Mazda 2 facelift specifications – Hatchback (left), Sedan (right)

Like the pre-facelift model, the safety kit remains unchanged, so you still get two airbags (front driver and passenger), ABS, DSC, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist, Traction Control System, Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Launch Assist and Isofix child seat anchors on the outer rear seats.

Included in the price is a five-year/100,000-km warranty and five-year/100,000 km free maintenance. There are ten colours available for the hatchback – Ceramic Metallic, Eternal Blue Mica, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal, Titanium Flash, Deep Crystal Blue and Polymetal Grey.

However, the sedan comes with just eight options, with Deep Crystal Blue and Polymetal Grey not offered for it. Those who want the B-segment model with a Soul Red Crystal finish will need to fork out an additional RM500, while the rest of the options list includes a navigation SD card for the infotainment system (RM1,270) and safety tint film (RM1,900). Find full specifications of the Mazda 2 Hatchback and Sedan on CarBase.my.

2020 Mazda 2 Hatchback facelift

2020 Mazda 2 Sedan facelift