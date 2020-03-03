In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 3 March 2020 11:26 am / 0 comments

Bermaz Motor has officially launched the 2020 Mazda 2 facelift in Malaysia, which is available in sedan and hatchback body styles, both with identical specifications. The pricing is the same for both too at RM103,670 on-the-road without insurance, making the refreshed version RM9,000 more than the outgoing pre-facelift model. As before, the Mazda 2 comes fully imported (CBU) from Thailand.

Mechanically, there’s still a SkyActiv-G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The mill, which comes with Mazda’s i-Stop idling tech, serves up 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels.

Styling revisions that come with the facelift include a thicker chrome grille surround that no longer cuts into the headlamps, along with a new mesh design that is similar to that on the larger Mazda 6. The new grille design also sees reshaped headlamps that, while the lower apron gets a slimmer inlet flanked by two chrome strips.

The strips are repeated at the rear bumper of the hatchback, and are part of a lower apron that now has a smaller matte black plastic area. Meanwhile, the sedan gets a more expressive bumper design that sports a wide-width chrome trim piece atop a mesh insert, which is flanked by a pair of reflectors.

In terms of exterior equipment, the Mazda 2 comes with 16-inch alloy wheels shod with 185/60 profile tyres, auto-levelling LED headlamps with signature DRLs, bulb-type taillights, as well as bulb- (sedan) or LED-type (hatchback) rear fog lamps and reverse lights.

Other features include keyless entry and start, a coloured Active Driving Display (head-up display), paddle shifters, Sport mode, single-zone climate control, manually-operated front seats, and a seven-inch Mazda Connect infotainment system with Commander Control.

New for 2020 is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for the infotainment system, along with blue/grey leather upholstery in place of the previous black leather. The seats themselves have also been restructured to improve the driver’s sense of balance.

Another addition is Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus (GVC Plus) system, which is an improvement over the previous G-Vectoring Control (GVC) system. The new setup provides smoother vehicle motion by not only varying engine torque in response to steering inputs, but also with torque vectoring by braking.

Unchanged is the list of safety kit, as you still get two airbags (front driver and passenger), ABS, DSC, EBD, Emergency Brake Assist, Traction Control System, Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Launch Assist and Isofix child seat anchors on the outer rear seats.

Once again, the 2020 Mazda 2 retails at RM103,670, and that sum includes a five-year/100,000-km warranty and five-year/100,000 km free maintenance. There are ten colours available for the hatchback – Ceramic Metallic, Eternal Blue Mica, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Snowflake White Pearl, Sonic Silver, Soul Red Crystal, Titanium Flash, Deep Crystal Blue and Polymetal Grey

However, the sedan comes with just eight options, as it does without Deep Crystal Blue and Polymetal Grey. Customers who want the B-segment model with a Soul Red Crystal finish will need to fork out an additional RM500, and the options list also includes a navigation SD card for the infotainment system (RM1,270) and safety tint film (RM1,900).

