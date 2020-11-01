In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 1 November 2020 11:35 am / 1 comment

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has officially announced the price of the 2020 Nissan Almera Turbo, which goes on sale in Malaysia in three variant forms.

The base Almera VL is priced at RM83,888, but SST exemption reduces this to RM79,906 until December 31. The mid-line variant, the VLP, is priced at RM89,888, but is currently offered at RM85,715, with SST excluded until the end of the year. Finally, the range-topping Almera VLT is priced at RM95,888, but will be sold at RM91,310 until December 31. All prices are on-the-road, without insurance.

The fourth-gen N18, which made its ASEAN debut in Thailand last November, was previewed last month, and the specifications for all three variants were fully revealed back then. To recap, the locally-assembled Almera Turbo is powered by a HR10DET (designated the HRA0 in Thailand) 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

The unit, which offers 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm, is paired with an Xtronic CVT with D-Step Logic and Sport mode, with power sent to the front wheels.

Standard equipment across the range include LED tail lights and LED rear fog lamps, body-coloured rear diffuser, an in-glass radio antenna and power folding side mirrors.

As for interior kit, all variants feature Zero Gravity-inspired seats, keyless entry and push-start ignition, tilt/telescopic steering wheel adjustment, a faux carbon-fibre pattern finish for the gear knob, front centre console with armrest, audio control buttons on the steering wheel, three USB ports and 60:40 split foldable rear seats.

Moving on, exterior differences between the variants start with the front lighting configuration – the VL and VLP both come with halogen headlamps (auto on/off) and halogen daytime running lights and fog lamps, while the VLT gets LEDs right through at the front (headlamps, DRLs and fogs).

Elsewhere, the VLT also has an additional gloss-black trunk lid spoiler, and wheel designs also differ. The VL is equipped with a 15-inch alloy unit wrapped with 195/65 profile tyres, while the VLP and VLT are shod with machined two-tone 16-inch wheels, fitted with 205/55 rubbers.

Inside, the VL has front semi-bucket seats finished in fabric (with grey accents), manual air-conditioning, a four-speaker radio/USB audio system with auxiliary and Bluetooth connectivity as well as an urethane steering wheel.

The VLP ups the kit level to leather upholstery for the seats, auto air-conditioning and a dual-tone dashboard with a soft-touch instrument panel cover. It also gets a six-speaker Nissan Connect Infotainment system with eight-inch touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay support, a leather steering wheel, a rear-camera and a full-colour seven-inch digital display on the instrument panel.

The VLT features the same level of specification as the VLP, but adds on cruise control and additional driver assist equipment. It also adds on an Intelligent Around View Monitor (360-degree bird’s eye view) with Moving Object Detection, blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Safety-wise, all three Almera Turbo variants are equipped with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking (otherwise known as AEB), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, two rear Isofix points as well as hill start assist. As for airbag count, the VL comes with two, while the VLP and VLT get six (front, side and curtain).

Six exterior colour options are available for the Almera – Radiant Red, Monarch Orange, Dark Metal Grey, Diamond Black, Tungsten Silver and Brilliant White. To recap, the Almera Turbo is priced without SST until December 31, 2020 as follows:

Almera Turbo VL: RM79,906

Almera Turbo VLP: RM85,715

Almera Turbo VLT: RM91,310

There are also optional accessories available for the Almera, which comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty with five free maintenance service (parts and labour included).

Additionally, customers who purchase their insurance for the Almera Turbo with Tan Chong Insurance Business Stream (TCIBS) will get free personal accident (PA) coverage of up to RM75,000, key care cover reimbursement up to RM1,500 as well as flood relief allowance up to RM 1,500.

