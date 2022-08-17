Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announced the availability of Tomei accessories for all variants of the Nissan Almera. Designed to enhance the visual presence of the turbocharged B-segment sedan, the accessories are bundled into two packages priced at RM8,000 each.
For the base VL and mid-range VLP variants, the Tomei package includes an aerokit that consists of two-tone bumper spoilers and side skirts. There’s also a boot lid spoiler, ICE Cool tint film and sport pedals (including a foot rest).
Meanwhile, the package for the VLT also comes with the aerokit, tint film and sport pedals, but also includes door handle protectors, Almera-branded scuff plates and door visors. The boot lid spoiler already comes as standard on the VLT, so it’s not included in the package.
As an additional option, you can also specify a Tomei GT wing for an extra RM1,400 for all variants. All Tomei accessories come with a three-year/100,000-km warranty.
Following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption, the Almera is currently priced at RM83,888 on-the-road without insurance for the VL, RM89,888 for the VLP and RM95,888 for the range-topping VLT.
By adding on the Tomei package to the VL, you’ll be paying RM91,888 (RM93,288 with the GT wing), while it’s RM97,888 (RM99,288 with the GT wing) for the VLP and RM103,888 (RM105,288 with the GT wing for the VLT. However, as part of an ongoing promotion, the Tomei packages are currently being offered for free with each Almera purchase, although you’ll still need to pay more for the GT wing.
Comments
That’s enough rice for one day. I’d rather they introduced Android Auto that Thailand already gets rather than ah beng-ing up the car.
Better than Almera
Better than City
Tomei is a jeweller isn’t it?
That GT Wing is a poor impostor of the real ricer ah beng tiang gol GT wing. Tan Chong should be ashamed to misappropriate this iconic name. Call it lame duck wings is more appropriate.
In terms of power. This is the best small size sedan in this country.
If only Honda would bring the small size Turbo Honda City like the one in the Thailand, it would nice to see them compared.
I rather take Almera VLT with this bodykit than City V Sensing. Good value than City V Sensing. Got BSM, RCTA, Around View Monitor not like City V Sensing. Insides looks luxurious and fresher than City. CNY/Christmas can park nearer.
keep the 8k for gas…
Bests car all around since 2021 bought
Tomei….
Nobody’s is paying attention or buying almeras as compared to the Hondas.