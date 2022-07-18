In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2022 10:02 am / 3 comments

With the sales and service tax (SST) exemption ended as of June 30, 2022, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has updated the pricing for Nissan models sold in Malaysia. As seen with other car companies, prices have gone up across the board after the tax holiday.

In the case of the Almera, the turbocharged sedan is now up to RM4,578 costlier across its three variants (VL, VLP and VLT). Meanwhile, the X-Trail, which was launched prior to the start of the tax holiday, now starts from RM136,888 for the base 2.0 2WD – RM8,258 more than before.

The mid-spec 2.0 Mid 2WD is up RM10,245 to hit RM149,888, while the 2.0 Hybrid 2WD now sells for RM159,888 (+RM2,437). It should be noted that the new prices are higher than pre-SST exemption levels – save for the hybrid variant – and it looks like the 2.5 4WD has been dropped.

Moving on, the Serena S-Hybrid facelift recently made its launch debut with SST-inclusive prices and is available in two variants – Highway Star (RM149,888) and Premium Highway Star (RM162,888). The final passenger car on the list is the all-electric Leaf, which is now RM7,088 more at RM175,888.

The Navara and NV200 are both classified as commercial vehicles, so they did not receive SST exemptions. The latter pick-up truck starts from RM92,050 for the only single cab variant, with the top-spec double cab 2.5 Pro-4X going for RM148,600. As for the NV200 panel van, it ranges between RM79,888 and RM85,888.