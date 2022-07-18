With the sales and service tax (SST) exemption ended as of June 30, 2022, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has updated the pricing for Nissan models sold in Malaysia. As seen with other car companies, prices have gone up across the board after the tax holiday.
In the case of the Almera, the turbocharged sedan is now up to RM4,578 costlier across its three variants (VL, VLP and VLT). Meanwhile, the X-Trail, which was launched prior to the start of the tax holiday, now starts from RM136,888 for the base 2.0 2WD – RM8,258 more than before.
The mid-spec 2.0 Mid 2WD is up RM10,245 to hit RM149,888, while the 2.0 Hybrid 2WD now sells for RM159,888 (+RM2,437). It should be noted that the new prices are higher than pre-SST exemption levels – save for the hybrid variant – and it looks like the 2.5 4WD has been dropped.
Moving on, the Serena S-Hybrid facelift recently made its launch debut with SST-inclusive prices and is available in two variants – Highway Star (RM149,888) and Premium Highway Star (RM162,888). The final passenger car on the list is the all-electric Leaf, which is now RM7,088 more at RM175,888.
The Navara and NV200 are both classified as commercial vehicles, so they did not receive SST exemptions. The latter pick-up truck starts from RM92,050 for the only single cab variant, with the top-spec double cab 2.5 Pro-4X going for RM148,600. As for the NV200 panel van, it ranges between RM79,888 and RM85,888.
Comments
Now would be a great time to bring in Android Auto into the Almera’s head unit, Nissan. Our Thai neighbours already have it.
buying hybrid makes more sense, not much increase from old price
Both top two variants i.e. VLP and VLT can be compare with City for V and E, but better buy Almera than City. Both Both top two variants for Almera come with AEB and FCW, 6 airbags and full colour instrument meter display while City E and City V have no AEB and FCW and only two USB ports and outdated meter display and City E have no front fog lamps but come with 4 airbags.
Now, Almera VLT are same price with City V Sensing and both come with AEB, still Almera VLT is better than City V Sensing. Almera VLT have three USB ports, good quality, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, 360 degree camera while City V Sensing have two USB ports and using gimmick lanewatch (as cheap blind spot system)
Almera interior and exterior are looking interesting and good quality while City interior and exterior looks dull with copycat from 3 Series and bad quality, despite both top two variants for Almera are slightly expensive than City for V Sensing, V and E but Almera VLT and Almera VLP have more or less same as City V Sensing and City V