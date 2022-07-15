In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 15 July 2022 7:16 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has released new prices of its models following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption on June 30, 2022. As with other car companies here, prices of have gone up after the tax holiday.

Starting with the Tiguan Allspace, the base 1.4 Elegance now retails at RM180,590, which is RM5,244.32 more than before. The range-topping 2.0 R-Line 4Motion has also gone up by RM5,546.41 without the SST exemption at RM226,073.60.

Next up, the Arteon is only offered in a sole 2.0 R-Line 4Motion variant which is now priced at RM268,012, or RM9,992.70 dearer than before. The Passat range is also up by up RM7,073.12 for the top-spec 2.0 R-Line, with the 2.0 Elegance seeing a smaller increase of RM5,331.85.

As for the Golf, the regular 1.4 R-Line is still without an official price – the estimated range is between RM155k and RM165k. However, we do have new prices for the performance-focused GTI and R, with the latter now selling for RM3,300.46 more at RM216.012. The Golf R’s price hike is highest in the line-up, now priced at RM391,162, which is RM33,577.15 more than its original launch price of RM357,584.85.