In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2022 9:49 am / 9 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has updated the pricing for Toyota models sold in Malaysia following the end of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption on June 30, 2022. As with other car companies, prices have gone up, and in the case of Toyota models, by as much as RM17,391.

The Alphard sees the highest price hike without the SST exemption, now being priced at RM464,000. Meanwhile, the Vellfire is up by RM14,419 to now retail at RM382,300. Models with price increases around the RM10k mark include the Camry as well as the Fortuner, with the top-spec diesel variant of the latter up by RM13,327.

Pick-up trucks do not qualify for the SST exemption as they are deemed as commercial vehicles, so the Hilux range stays unchanged from the previous price revision made in March this year. Other SUVs have had their prices increased by RM9,293.50 in the case of the Harrier, by as much as RM5,429 for the Corolla Cross, and by up to RM5,155 for the Rush.

The Innova now starts at RM133,880 for the 2.0G variant, which is RM8,648 more than before, with the higher-spec 2.0X also up by RM8,525. The base 2.0E isn’t listed on Toyota Malaysia’s website, and some models like the GR Supra and GR Yaris have “pricing to be updated” listed on them.

Popular B- and C-segment models like the Vios, Yaris and Corolla are also costlier without the SST exemption. The Vios and Yaris are now up by up to RM3,007 – as per the April 1 update – while the price hikes are higher for the Corolla, by up to RM7,383 – also revealed at the start of April.