1 April 2022

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has listed on its website that effective today, April 1, 2022, the 12th-generation Toyota Corolla range will be priced with sales and service tax (SST) inclusive.

As of April 1, the Toyota Corolla range in Malaysia is priced at:

Corolla 1.8E – RM130,888

Corolla 1.8G – RM141,888

The new prices with sales tax included has taken effect from today, despite the exemption period ending on June 30, 2022 because the order books for the Corolla have been filled until the end of June, which means that any new units of this model booked from today will only be delivered from July onwards, according to a UMWT representative.

With this price adjustment, the 1.8G variant gets a price hike of RM2,000 over the RM139,888 price from June 2020, which was itself revised when the top variant gained a new nine-inch Display Audio unit that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Miracast. The 1.8E – without the Display Audio upgrade – also gets a price hike of the same amount, up from RM128,888 of before.

As before, both variants of the Corolla are powered by the 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine, which produces 139 PS at 6,400 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. This sends drive to the front wheels through a CVT with seven virtual ratios, and the G variant additional offers paddle shifters for added manual control.

Standard safety equipment for the 2022 Corolla in Malaysia includes seven airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control, stabilty control, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, tyre pressure warning system, seat belt warnings for the driver as well as front and rear passengers, rear seat ISOFIX mounts, and front and rear parking sensors.

As before and in addition to the standard safety kit list which applies to both variants of the Corolla, the 1.8G gains the pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA) with steering assist and lane tracing, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam and blind spot monitoring.

Additional equipment gained by the 1.8 G variant inlcudes the Optitron instrument cluster, a seven-inch TFT multi-info display (4.2-inch on the E), dual-zone climate control, leather seats (fabric on the E), rear sunshade and wireless charger. Also standard on the 1.8G, and optional on the 1.8E are the 3D panoramic view monitor as well as front and rear digital video recorders.

Covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, the Toyota Corolla range is offered in five colours – Silver Metallic, Celestite Gray Metallic, Attitude Black, Red Mica Metallic, and for an RM800 premium, Platinum White Pearl.