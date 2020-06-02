In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2020 11:12 am / 5 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has given the Toyota Corolla a slight update for 2020 by introducing a new Display Audio head unit only for the range-topping 1.8G variant. With this revision, the 1.8G now retails at RM139,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is RM3,000 more than before.

The head unit appears to be similar to the one found in the Fortuner and Innova, with a nine-inch touchscreen as well as support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Miracast. No change for the base 1.8E variant, as it retains the same 6.8-inch system without the aforementioned features.

As such, the 1.8E’s pricing remains the same at RM128,888 and there’s no option to install the Display Audio system for an additional cost. The list of optional accessories remains the same, including a 3D panoramic view monitor (RM2,700), front and rear digital video recorders (RM1,100) and Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) for RM1,450.

The rest of the specifications for both variants remains unchanged from before, as you still get a 2ZR-FE 1.8 litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 139 PS (137 hp) and 173 Nm of torque. This is paired with a Shiftmatic CVT that drives the front wheels, along with two drive modes (Sport and Eco).

The 1.8E gets automatic, manual-levelling halogen headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels (with 205/55 series tyres), LED taillights, a reverse camera as well as front and rear parking sensors and fog lamps as standard equipment.

Other items include keyless entry and start, a 4.2-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents, a 6.8-inch touchscreen head unit with six speakers, black fabric upholstery and an eight-way powered driver’s seat.

The 1.8G adds on LED projected headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels (with 225/45 series tyres), a seven-inch Optitron instrument display, dual-zone climate control, black leather upholstery, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold), paddle shifters, rear side window sunshades, a Qi wireless charger, a 3D panoramic view monitor, VTS and digital video recorders.

In terms of safety kit, both the 1.8E and 1.8G come with seven airbags (front, side curtain and driver knee), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRC), ABS with EBD and brake assist, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), tyre pressure monitoring system, and Isofix child seat anchors (rear outer seats).

The 1.8G goes one further with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems. These include Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist & Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), (Automatic High Beam (AHB) and Blind Spot Monitor (BSM).