In Cars, Local News, Toyota / 1 April 2022

It looks like the sales and services tax (SST) exemption may in fact come to an end come June 30, 2022, following a revision in pricing by UMW Toyota Motor. The adjustments (effective April 1, 2022) currently affect three models – Yaris, Vios and Corolla – with no changes to the spec sheet.

As of April 1, the Toyota Yaris range in Malaysia is priced at:

Yaris 1.5J – RM73,800

Yaris 1.5E – RM83,300

Yaris 1.5G – RM87,600

Compared to the launch prices, that’s a jump of RM2,860, RM2,920 and RM2,792 respectively. Note that these figures are only estimates and could change in the future.

The difference isn’t a big one, and it’s unclear if the hike is indicative of a spec bump, so only time will tell. Second quarter allocations for the Yaris have all been snapped up, so the price adjustment is reflective of the expected delivery date, which is Q3 onwards. As of now, it is not known whether the SST exemption period will be extended once more.

All three variants are powered by the 2NR-FE 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine with Dual VVT-i, making 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. A CVT (with seven-speed Shiftmatic mode) sends drive to the front wheels.

In terms of safety features, the E and G variants get Toyota Safety Sense, which includes pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA), blind spot monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) as well as a 3D panoramic view monitor (PVM).

Three exterior colours are available – Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic. Included in the price is the standard five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.