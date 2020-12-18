In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 18 December 2020 7:52 pm / 1 comment

Launched yesterday evening alongside the 2021 Toyota Vios facelift, Vios GR-S and the GR Yaris was the 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift for the Malaysian market, following its initial announcement last month by UMW Toyota Motor. Three variant are offered for the updates B-segment hatchback – 1.5J, 1.5E and 1.5G, priced at RM70,940, RM80,380 and RM84,808 respectively; all prices are on-the-road without insurance.

It’s the highest G trim variant we have photographed here, which has been outfitted with the optional Aerokit with RM2,500 on the E and G variants. Here, the 1.5G variant is shod with 16-inch alloy wheels in 195/50 tyres, adding to the range-wide triple bezel LED headlamps, daytime running lights and LED front fog lamps with an acoustic windshield as well as LED combination tail lamps.

As before, powertrain in the Yaris is the Dual VVT-i 2NR-FE 1.5 litre naturally aspirated inline-four producing 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, mated to a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

This G variant, along with the E, gain the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems which includes pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA), blind spot monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) as well as a 3D panoramic view monitor (PVM).

Joining the list of safety kit are seven air bags, ABS, EBD, BA, vehicle stability control and traction control. The vehicle telematics system (VTS) is standard here and on the E variant, and optional on the J variant. In terms of infotainment, the 1.5G variant receives a seven-inch touchscreen Display Audio unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker setup.

Uprating the 1.5G ambience above the other variants are single-zone automatic air-conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, while an electrochromic rear view mirror is a new addition. The 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift is available in three exterior colours – Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic, and comes with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.