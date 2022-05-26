In Car Reviews, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 26 May 2022 6:26 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Yaris might be getting a little long in the tooth by now, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying the hatch. In fact, there’s a bit of a waiting period right now, even with the slight price increase (around RM3,000 more) that came with the latest facelift.

Design-wise, the exterior gets a welcome revision, but the interior and mechanicals were left largely untouched. All three variants – J, E and G – of the hatch share the same 2NR-FE 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine with Dual VVT-i, making 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. A CVT (with seven-speed Shiftmatic mode) sends drive to the front wheels.

What was considered to be a big upgrade was the addition of Toyota Safety Sense, but only for the E and G variants. This includes pre-collision system (PCS), lane departure alert (LDA), blind spot monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) as well as a 3D panoramic view monitor (PVM).

So, how does the Yaris stack up against the all-new Honda City Hatchback? Is the badge worth ponying up over the already impressive Perodua Myvi facelift? Find out what we think in the video above. You can also read our in-depth written account, or browse CarBase.my for a closer look at its specifications.