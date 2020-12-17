In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 17 December 2020 8:56 pm / 3 comments

Announced last month, UMW Toyota Motor has officially launched the 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift in the country. The car was introduced via a digital presentation earlier this evening, alongside the 2021 Vios facelift, GR Yaris and Vios GR-S.

As before, three variants are available for the Yaris. The base 1.5J is priced at RM70,940, while the 1.5E goes for RM80,380, and the range-topping 1.5G for RM84,808, all on-the-road without insurance. The final prices are lower than that estimated last month (RM71,688 for the J, RM80,591 for the E and RM85,587 for the G).

Exterior-wise, the refresh introduces a new front bumper, which provides the car with a bolder and wider visual stance. The grille and the lower intake are now fused into one, and the headlamps are now triple bezel LED units, standard across the entire model range.

There are two different wheels, with the J variant getting the 15-inch unit (with 185/60 series tyres) and the E and G equipped with 16-inch alloys, wrapped with 195/50 tyres. The Yaris can also be specified with an optional Aerokit, which adds on front/rear bumper spoilers and two-tone side skirts to enhance the styling of the car further. The E and G can also be specified with an optional roof spoiler.

Inside, the Yaris facelift now comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit, which is slightly larger than the previous 6.8-inch unit. The system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Elsewhere, UMWT’s Vehicle Telematics System is now standard on the E and G variants, while a wireless charger (an add-on in the centre console box) is also available.

Aside from the 1.5J, the Yaris comes with an Optitron meter, which includes a 4.2-inch full colour

multi-information display. Other features include single-zone automatic air conditioning and an electrochromic rear view mirror, which is new to the car.

There is no change to the powertrain, with the Dual VVT-i 2NR-FE 1.5 litre engine continuing to deliver 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Likewise, the choice of the paired transmission, which is a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode.

The big news is the addition of Toyota Safety Sense, which adds on safety and driver-assist kit to the car. Available on the E and G, the suite consists of a pre-collision system (PCS) with autonomous emergency braking and lane departure alert (LDA), which works from speeds of 50 km/h on to help avoid unintended lane changes.

Also on are a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert and a 3D 360-degree panoramic view monitor, on top of the usual VSC, hill-start assist control and seven airbags. Additionally, the E and G come fitted with a front digital video recorder.

Three exterior colours are avuilable for the Yaris facelift – Red Mica Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Silver Metallic, with the bright citrus that was the pre-facelift’s hero colour being dropped from the colour palette.