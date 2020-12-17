In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 December 2020 8:03 pm / 3 comments

The order books for the Toyota Vios facelift have been open since November 16, although we were only provided with estimated pricing at the time. That changes today, as the B-segment sedan sibling to the Yaris hatchback has now been officially launched in Malaysia.

Getting to the most important bit of info first, pricing for the new Vios starts at RM74,623 for the base J variant, before going up to RM82,593 for the mid-spec E and RM87,584 for the range-topping G – these figures are less than previously estimated. Compared to the previous version of the Vios that arrived in January last year, the J is now RM1,478 cheaper, while the E and G are up by RM2,519 and RM1,452 respectively.

The standard factory warranty is five years with unlimited mileage, and all prices mentioned are on-the-road excluding insurance, factoring in the 2020 sales tax exemption – the maximum 100% as the Vios is locally assembled (CKD) in Bukit Raja, Klang.

Under the bonnet, the Vios range continues on with a 2NR-FE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine rated at 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode driving the front wheels.

Styling changes that come with the facelift include a revised front end, where the main grille and lower intake are merged together to form a large mouth, finished in black. There’s also a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp section, while the headlamps are now triple-bezel LED units that have a follow-me-home function and DRLs.

The LED headlamps are standard across the entire Vios line-up and represent an upgrade over the previous halogen projectors used. As for the rear bumper and taillights, they remain unchanged from before, with the latter being bulb-type clusters for the J and LED-type for the rest.

Standard wheels for the J are 15-inch alloys (with 185/60 tyres), while the E and G get 16 inchers (with 195/50 tyres). Other exterior details include side mirror indicators and acoustic glass for the E and G, along with chrome door handles for the G (body colour for the J and E). For an additional RM2,500, customers can specify an optional aerokit, which adds on front and rear bumper lips, side skirts and a boot lid lip spoiler.

If the aerokit is not enough for you, consider stepping up to the GR-S package, which comes with a GR Sport grille, sports-tuned suspension, a GR-S-specific aero kit, sports seats wrapped in suede and leather, plus 17-inch alloys.

Moving inside, the Vios’ cabin doesn’t differ from before, with an unchanged dashboard design that sees the centre occupied by a head unit placed above a pair of air vents and controls for the automatic air-conditioning system. The side air vents and centre console are also the same as before.

Equipment-wise, the J comes with keyless entry and engine start, fabric upholstery, fixed rear seats, analogue gauges, a urethane steering wheel and shift knob, Eco and Sport drive modes, a normal head, four speakers, two USB charging ports and blue footwell illumination. UMWT’s Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) is also present on the G as well as the E.

The E adds on 60:40 split-folding rear seats, an Optitron instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, steering wheel controls, plus a seven-inch Display Audio system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support). At the top, the J builds upon the E with items such as leather upholstery, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, paddle shifters, six speaker and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.

Click to enlarge

For safety, all variants come as standard with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Vehicle Stability Control, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, emergency stop signal, speed-linked auto door lock, Isofix child seat anchors and a seatbelt warning system for all seats. Rear parking sensors are also present, but the G gains them at the front as well.

The biggest addition to the Vios’ kit list is the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which is exclusive to the E and G. It includes pre-collision system (PCS), which works from 15 km/h, using a camera and radar to warn the driver and provide autonomous emergency braking.

There’s also lane departure alert (LDA) that warns the driver of unintended lane changes, working from 50 km/h, along with a blind spot monitor and rear-cross traffic alert. The upper two variants also get a front digital video recorder (DVR), something that is missing with the J.

Click to enlarge

There will be five colours offered for the Vios, which is two more than the Yaris, with options being Orange Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Dark Blue Metallic, Red Mica Metallic and Silver Metallic. The hues can be paired with any variant, but keep in mind that going with white will cost an additional RM400.

On the mention of options, UMWT offers a number of items depending on the chosen variant. Should you choose the J, the accessories list includes the DVD-AVX head unit (with reverse camera) for RM2,150, VTS (including a one-year subscription) for RM2,000, and Toyota premium security and solar film for RM2,120 – the last of which is standard with the E and G.

A wireless charger integrated into the armrest storage can be added to all variants for RM490, while a rear digital video recorder will set you back an extra RM350 (not offered with the J). There’s also the Toyota Service Savers programme that covers your Vios’ scheduled servicing needs for five years/100,000 km at a cost of RM3,220, or for three years/60,000 km at RM2,080.