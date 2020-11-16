In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 November 2020 3:21 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor has officially announced the start of order taking for the new Toyota Vios facelift, shortly after the company did the same for the refreshed Yaris. Just like the hatchback, the sedan will be offered in three variants, including the J, E and G.

Estimated prices start at RM75,701 for the base J, RM85,674 for the mid-spec E, and RM89,232 for the range-topping G variant. Compared to the outgoing model, the J is now cheaper by RM400, while the E and G are priced higher by RM5,600 and RM3,100, respectively. It should also be noted that the entire facelifted Vios range is priced higher when compared to the Yaris, which has an estimated starting price of RM71,688.

The standard factory warranty is five years with unlimited mileage, and all estimated prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, but factors in the 2020 sales tax exemption by the government. The sedan gets maximum SST exemption, as it is locally assembled (CKD) in Bukit Raja, Klang.

In terms of styling changes, the Vios will get the same front end as its hatchback sibling, with the main grille and lower intake merged together to form a large mouth, finished in black. There’s also a new bumper with redesigned fog lamp section, while the headlamps are now triple-bezel LED units that have a follow-me-home function and DRLs.

The fancier headlamps are standard across the entire J, E and G range, and represent a major step up from the previous halogen projectors used. Additionally, the car seen in these photos is the G variant with an optional RM2,800 aerokit, which adds on front and rear bumper lips, side skirts and a boot lid lip spoiler.

The eye-grabbing hue you see here is Orange Metallic, one of five available colours for the Vios, with others being Platinum White Pearl, Dark Blue Metallic, Red Mica Metallic and Silver Metallic. Interestingly, the Yaris has a smaller selection compared to the sedan, as it misses out on the orange and dark blue finishes.

Available interior equipment for the Vios includes automatic air-conditioning, an Optitron meter panel with colour multi-info display, an electrochromic rear-view mirror (new), paddle shifters, drive mode switch, a larger 7.0-inch touchscreen head with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and UMWT’s Vehicle Telematics System is now standard on the E and G variants. A wireless charger (an add-on in the centre console box) is also available.

Click to enlarge

Like the Yaris, the facelifted Vios also gains the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety and driver assistance systems. The suite includes pre-collision system (PCS), which works from 15 km/h, using a camera and radar to warn the driver and provide autonomous emergency braking. There’s also lane departure alert (LDA) that warns the driver of unintended lane changes, working from 50 km/h.

These systems are in addition to the a new 3D 360-degree panoramic view monitor, VSC, hill-start assist control, blind spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert and front/rear digital video recorders. The seven airbags (dual front, side, curtain, driver’s knee) that were already offered previously should be carried over as well.

Under the bonnet, the Vios should soldier on with a 2NR-FE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine rated at 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT with a seven-speed Shiftmatic mode driving the front wheels.