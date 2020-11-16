In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 16 November 2020 3:50 am / 0 comments

Just as we had expected – UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has teased the arrival of the 2020 Toyota Vios facelift on its Facebook page, just two weeks after initially doing the same with the Yaris facelift. We might be looking at a joint launch that’s set to take place soon, folks.

Like the refreshed Yaris, the Vios will get a completely redesigned front face, featuring a massive grille with horizontal slats, slim triple-bezel LED reflector headlights with L-shaped LED daytime running lights (this is standard across the Yaris line-up, so the Vios should get the same big upgrade), rounded fog lamps with black vertical inserts, as well as a two-tone front lip.

Unfortunately, no other details have been revealed. But based on what we know with the new Yaris, the Vios facelift should also get a seven-inch touchscreen (up from the existing 6.8-inch display) head unit, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.

Other notable features include an automatic single-zone automatic climate control, an Optitron meter panel with colour multi-info display, an electrochromic rear view mirror (new), as well as an optional wireless charging tray located in the centre console box.

Mechanically, the Vios will continue to be powered by the Dual VVT-i 2NR-FE 1.5 litre engine. This four-cylinder NA mill produces 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque (identical to the Yaris), with drive sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission with seven-speed Shiftmatic mode. Top speed is 170 km/h, whereas the combined fuel consumption is rated at 5.8 litres per 100 km.

Expect the Toyota Safety Sense to be included as well. This will likely be reserved for the top G model, featuring pre-collision system (PCS, otherwise known as AEB, works from 15 km/h onwards), lane departure alert (LDA), 3D 360-degree panoramic view monitor, VSC, hill-start assist control, blind spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, and front/rear dashcam recorders.

Airbag count should remain the same as before. A total of seven airbags (dual front, side, curtain, driver’s knee) are offered across the range. Prices for the locally-assembled B-segment sedan have yet to be revealed, but if the Yaris is anything to go by, expect the retail figures to increase by a small amount.

More details of the new Vios should be released in the near future, so watch this space for more updates! For now, which B-segment model will you be going for? Let us know, below.

