In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 26 July 2020 12:05 am / 0 comments

After teasing the car earlier in the week, Toyota has pulled the covers off the facelifted Vios in the Philippines. This time, facelift really means facelift, with everything except the front fascia remaining unchanged.

However, the one tweak the company did make was a big one. The big grin of a grille on the current model was controversial, to say the least, so it has made way for a more acceptable design. The new lower grille – which is still massive, by the way – is now downturned and flows into the upper grille, looking very similar to the facelifted previous-generation Camry for the US market.

The grille also flows into a prominent front spoiler, finished in gloss black with a body-coloured centre section. Toyota has also finally given the Vios LED reflector headlights, incorporating L-shaped daytime running lights that replace the discrete LED strips. These are fitted to range-topping models, with upper trim levels also receiving LED fog lights sitting in slim gloss black vertical housings.

Otherwise, it’s the same car as before, with the same rear end, the same 14-, 15- and 16-inch wheel options and the same interior. The engine options in the Philippines are also identical, consisting of 98 hp/123 Nm 1.3 litre 1NR-FE and 106 hp/140 Nm 1.5 litre 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engines. These are mated to either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with available paddle shifters.

Pricing ranges from 671,000 pesos (RM58,000) for the most basic 1.3 litre manual version to 1,056,000 pesos (RM91,200) for the top-of-the-range 1.5 G CVT. When will the facelifted Vios arrive in Malaysia? No one knows for certain, but given that the outgoing model was only launched here last year, it’s probably still some ways away.