In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 23 July 2020 10:14 am / 10 comments

It’s been three years since the current Toyota Vios made its debut in Thailand (as the Yaris Ativ), so a refresh is due for the popular B-segment sedan. Sure enough, Toyota’s Philippine arm has just teased the arrival of a facelift, which will be unveiled this Saturday, July 25.

Images of the front end confirm that the outgoing model’s controversial big grin of a lower grille will go away. In its place will be a downturned trapezoidal grille that serves as a continuation of the slim upper grille, flanked by narrow (and likely fake) air inlets and underlined by a body-coloured spoiler. The look is reminiscent of the facelifted previous-generation Camry in the US, as well as the new Harrier.

The facelift will also see the introduction of LED reflector headlights, replacing the halogen projectors. These will come with integrated L-shaped daytime running lights, ditching the discrete LED strip. Expect the car to also get a redesigned rear bumper and new interior trim and upholstery, as usual for a facelift.

Beyond that, the existing lineup of engines and gearboxes will likely soldier on. For our market, that means the 1.5 litre 2NR-FE Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine should continue, with outputs of 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque being channelled to the front wheels via a CVT.

