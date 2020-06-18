In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 18 June 2020 2:14 pm / 10 comments

Following its global debut in April, the fourth-generation Toyota Harrier has now gone on sale in Japan in 2.0 litre naturally aspirated and 2.5 litre hybrid versions.

Both the 2.0 litre naturally aspirated and 2.5 litre hybrid powertrains are available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive layouts, with the hybrid employing the firm’s E-Four system that uses an electric motor for the rear wheels. The 2.0 litre engine produces 171 PS at 6,600 rpm and 207 Nm of torque at 4,800 rpm, while the A25A-FXS 2.5 litre hybrid makes 218 PS in standard form, or 222 PS in E-Four guise.

The Harrier is underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA-K architecture, with suspension by MacPherson struts in front and double wishbones at the back. Depending on variant, rolling stock for the Harrier ranges from 17 inches to 19 inches in diameter, the largest set shod in 225/55 tyres.

Both 2.0 litre and 2.5 litre hybrid versions come in S, G and Z grades, the latter two also available with a Leather Package. For the Japan market, the Harrier can be specified with its interior trimmed in black, black and brown or light grey. A panoramic roof with electrochromatic glass that can be dimmed for varying levels of natural light in the cabin.

Interior equipment includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with T-Connect SD navigation system, with support for SmartDeviceLink as well as Apple CarPlay and Åndroid Auto, while audio comes courtesy of a nine-speaker JBL sound system. The 2.5 litre hybrid versions feature a 100-volt 1,500-watt AC accessory power outlet that can power electrical devices which run on household electrical outlets, and serve as an emergency electricity supply.

Safety equipment includes Toyota Safety Sense, which includes a pre-collision safety system that can detect pedestrians during both daytime and at night, as well as cyclists during the day. The Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Parking Support brakes (for stationary objects) help avoid or mitigate damage from low-speed collisions, such as in parking lots.

Also included is the Digital Inner Mirror, essentially a front- and rear-facing dashcam that records to an SD card while the vehicle is in operation.

Starting from 2,990,000 yen (RM119,638) in its home market for the base 2.0 S grade front-wheel-drive variant, the 2020 Toyota Harrier ranges up to 5,040,000 yen (RM201,495) for the 2.5 litre hybrid E-Four in Z grade with the Leather Package. Seven exterior colours are available, including Precious Black Pearl.

Closer to home, The made-in-Japan Toyota RAV4 has just seen its Malaysian debut with similarly-sized engines, priced at RM196,436 for the 2.0 litre model and RM215,664 for the 2.5 litre version. In Japan, the Harrier costs between 15% to 30% more than the RAV4, depending on variant, which could give an indication of how much it will cost should it arrive in Malaysia.

GALLERY: 2020 Toyota Harrier