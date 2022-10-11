In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 11 October 2022 3:14 pm / 15 comments

The Toyota Harrier has been updated for 2022 in Malaysia, with the Improvement (IMP) model priced at RM274,000 on-the-road without insurance. Alongside the updated model, UMW Toyota has also introduced a new variant – the Harrier Luxury SE (for special edition) for RM277,000.

The 2.0 litre Harrier Luxury was first launched in Malaysia in February 2021 for RM249,707. Following the end of SST exemptions beginning in July 1, the Harrier was priced at RM259k. That makes the updated version RM15,000 more than before, but it does come with a few handy upgrades.

A key new feature is a Panoramic View Monitor (360-degree parking cameras), finally bringing the Harrier up to date with the rest of the market. It works via a new eight-inch touchscreen head unit (above), which replaces the previous standard-fit HU. This appears to be a locally-fitted UMW Toyota unit with a new Navigation function, with just a single volume knob instead of the rows of physical buttons before.

Also listed in the Improvement package is an updated Toyota Safety Sense suite. The list of features remain the same, but the Pre-Collision Brake detection (AEB) can now detect oncoming traffic, pedestrians and bicycles, while the Lane Departure Alert has been upgraded with Road Edge Detection to sense grass or curb on top of lane markers. Lastly, the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (ACC) system is now able to adjust the speed through corners and curves.



JDM Z-package shown.

A new addition is the Harrier Luxury SE, which gets a unique red metallic exterior colour, with a touch of brown in the cabin for an extra RM3,000. The interior remains predominantly black, but the door panels and centre console are now wrapped partially in brown leather. Those who have been looking at grey-market Harriers would be familiar with this colour combo (above).

In terms of powertrain, the fourth-generation Harrier soldiers on with the same M20A-FKS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine with 173 PS at 6,600 rpm and 203 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 4,900 rpm. The same engine is found in the Toyota RAV4. The 2.0 litre Dynamic Force engine is paired with a Direct Shift-CVT gearbox to drive the front wheels. The Harrier gets from 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds, with a top speed of 190 km/h. Its fuel consumption is rated at 15.3 km/L (or 6.5L/100km).

Click to enlarge.

Standard features include bi-LED projector headlamps, front and rear LED fog lamps, a handsfree powered tailgate, a panoramic moonroof, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, six speakers and a seven-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster display. Also in the cabin are features such as wireless charging, five USB-C ports, a head-up display, a front and rear digital video recorder (DVR) and a digital rear-view mirror.

The new Toyota Harrier IMP comes with five exterior colour options including Slate Grey metallic, Steel Blonde metallic and Dark Blue metallic. As before, the Precious Black and Platinum White pearl colours will cost an additional RM800. UMW Toyota Motor has begun taking orders for the new Toyota Harrier IMP.