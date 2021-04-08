Having just teased the new Toyota Harrier earlier this week, UMW Toyota Motor has gone ahead and launched the fourth-generation SUV in Malaysia. The second model to arrive here through official means, it comes with several new features but also a less powerful engine compared to the one before.
Offered in just a single 2.0 Luxury variant, the new Harrier is priced at RM249,707 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a 50% sales and services tax (SST) rebate. As usual, this price is valid until June 30, after which it goes up to RM259,000. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included.
Unlike the previous Harrier, which was powered by a turbocharged engine, this new one is only available with a naturally-aspirated mill – in this case, the same M20A-FKS 2.0 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder found in the base RAV4. It makes 173 PS at 6,600 rpm and 203 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 4,900 rpm, which is some way down the 231 PS and 350 Nm of the outgoing model.
A Direct Shift CVT sends power to the front wheels, and so equipped, the Harrier will get from zero to 100 km/h in 9.7 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 km/h. Owners can at least console themselves with the fact that the improvement in efficiency has made up for the shortfall in performance, with fuel consumption rated at 15.3 km per litre. That’s quite a jump over the previous turbo car, which was rated at 13 km per litre.
Built on the GA-K variant of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the new Harrier is slightly larger and lower than before, giving it a sleeker, more coupé-like profile. Highlights include the slim matrix LED headlights and closed-off upper grille, a large lower grille and full-width LED taillights. Also fitted are LED fog lights and the mid-range 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels (19s are offered in Japan).
Inside, there’s a plush-looking interior with a diamond-shaped centre console inspired by a horse’s saddle, sitting within the wraparound faux leather-trimmed dashboard. There are also a number of novel features, including a dimmable electrochromic panoramic glass roof and a digital rear-view mirror.
While we won’t get the full 12.3-inch centre touchscreen found in Japan, our car at least receives a proper OEM Toyota infotainment system – something that could not be said about the more expensive GR Yaris. It’s a similar system offered in the RAV4 and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. A head-up display, a Qi wireless charger, a reverse camera and six speakers are also fitted.
Other bits of kit include LED fog lights, 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control with Nanoe X air ionisation, power-adjustable front seats (12-way for driver, four-way for passenger) with ventilation and driver’s side memory, a power-adjustable steering column, reclining rear seats, leather upholstery, a vehicle telematics system, premium solar and security tint, front and rear dash cams and a hands-free powered tailgate.
Safety-wise, the Harrier comes with the full Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and adaptive high beam. Seven airbags, stability control and ISOFIX rear child seat anchors are part of the standard specification.
The Harrier continues to utilise MacPherson strut suspension at the front and double wishbones at the rear, but the suspension geometry has been optimised for rigidity and handling balance. The retuned dampers also improve smoothness at lower speeds, while the increased sound insulation makes for a more refined drive.
Colour options include Steel Blonde Metallic, Slate Grey Metallic and Dark Blue Metallic; for an extra RM800, you can also have the Harrier in Precious Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine.
Comments
A watered down version but still at a quarter million bucks. There are better options out there.
It doesn’t matter, this new engine power is quite good. Btw, this is not so expensive bro and good affordable car.
Who cares fuel efficiency when paying 260K already? This Harrier is worse than City RS i-MMD which can dapao Camry 2.5V
In what kind of world a 2.0 SUV without turbo for RM250k is affordable and not so expensive ?
Hopes you’re being sarcastic
Mesti kena bashed kao kao…haaa
Rm250k with that center touchscreen, never learnt from Corolla Altis…joke of the year!
Hahaha……………………………
Class, ahead of time
Wait for Japanese 2nd hand also can..
Recon AP 4 years later,
Same like Malaysia reg used car price
Not cheap :-(
Lable as Luxury, but they don’t give
1. 360 view camera
2. the LCD is small to fit, should give bigger.. as so wide space
This Toyota never learnt from their Corolla lesson by putting small screen on a big frame. Seems like a bigger screen will bankrupt them.
The infotainment system looks absolutely pathetic, and those rims… for a 260k toyota? No thank you.
2.0?
Nice
watered down… even the LCD screen too. UMW come on..
Good luck to them trying to sell it at 250k
This car is worth RM 150K at best.
250k for a Toyota badge with Na engine?
I sense they are struggling to stay afloat in Malaysia… increase margin like no one’s business in anticipation of low sales number.
Next pls.
Get a recon Lexus RX200t, more luxury with a turbo engine far better choice.
Looks wise, I kinda like it. Very clean lines and nothing over complicated. However at this price point, which is not exactly cheap for a Japanese Marque, I believe more can be done to give it better and more luxurious options. No digital cluster, center screen is tiny, and engine performance is not worth mentioning. Will this gamble pay off? Only time will tell.
Harrier 2.0 (USD35K) is about 20% more than RA4 in Japan so MY pricing roughly in line but still too expensive.
Hopefully the MY model has air cooled seats and chromatic sunroof in other words full specs.
UMWT will drop the RAV4 soon I guess. RAV4 cost 200k but same range as CRV and CX5.
so expensive but still slower than a CRV turbo.
RM249K and they don’t even get the infotainment system as the American version? What a joke!