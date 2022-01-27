In Car Reviews, Cars, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 27 January 2022 8:11 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Harrier has long been a household name in the Malaysian SUV market, way before UMW Toyota decided on the official import of the third-generation facelift model. The latest XU80 model, which is fully imported from Japan, is available in the sole 2.0 Luxury trim, and priced at RM249,707.

This time, the Harrier is bigger and better, riding on the TNGA-K platform that also underpins larger models like the XV70 Camry, Toyota RAV4 and the Lexus ES. It’s a handsome thing, and looks properly premium in the flesh.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0 litre four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine, developing 173 PS at 6,600 rpm and 203 Nm of torque from 4,400 to 4,900 rpm. The M20A-FKS is naturally aspirated, which to some may feel like a downgrade, especially since the previous Harrier had a nice forced-fed engine. A Direct Shift CVT sends power to the front wheels. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 9.7 seconds and top speed is 190 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 15.3 km/l, better than the old turbo’s 13 km/l.

On the safety front, the SUV comes with the full Toyota Safety Sense as standard, which includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and adaptive high beam. Also in are seven airbags (including driver’s knee), stability control and Isofix rear child seat anchors.

Colour options are Slate Grey Metallic, Dark Blue Metallic and the Steel Blonde Metallic you see here. Precious Black and White Pearl Crystal Shine are RM800 cost options. So, is the Harrier worth the money this time around? Find out what we think in the video, above. You may also read our written review, if you so fancy.