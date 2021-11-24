In Cars, Lexus, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 November 2021 6:16 pm / 0 comments

Launched not too long ago is the 2022 Lexus ES facelift, which gets refreshed to take on the similarly updated G30 BMW 5 Series and W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. While the German duo are locally-assembled, the Lexus is fully imported from Japan.

Despite being a CBU, pricing for the premium Japanese executive sedan starts from RM295,663 for the Premium, RM329,910 for the Luxury, and RM345,134 for the range-topping F Sport. Two new colours – Sonic Iridium and Sonic Chrome – have been added to the palette this time, bringing the total offering to eight. The F Sport variant also comes with two exclusive interior, which are Heat Blue Contrast Layering and White Nova Glass Flake, as seen here.

The Lexus ES 250 is powered by a 2.5 litre Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine, making 204 hp at 6,600 rpm and 247 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The direct-injection A25A-FKS naturally aspirated unit is paired to a Direct Shift conventional eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front wheels. Steering shift paddles are standard.

Also standard is the latest Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+), which includes a raft of advanced driving aids such as AEB, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, lane keeping assist, lane tracing assist, and a whole lot more.

Watch our walk-around video to see how the ES stacks up against the more mainstream German choices. If you’re keen, you can watch our reviews of the E-Class facelift and 5 Series LCI. You can also browse CarBase.my to see its equipment and specifications, or compare it against other vehicles.

GALLERY: 2022 Lexus ES 250 F Sport

GALLERY: 2022 Lexus ES 250 Luxury